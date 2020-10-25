With just over a week left until Election Day 2020, the political year continues to be unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Record early and absentee voting is the norm, while large, in-person campaign rallies are not, even as highly competitive races abound locally. And the shift in how people vote — and how and when those votes are counted — potentially could result in delays in when winners are declared in some races, including for the presidency.
“We have to prepare for the very strong probability that an election unlike any other we’ve ever had might take a little longer to accurately count with integrity,” said David Becker, executive director and founder of the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation & Research, a group in Washington, D.C., that works to improve election administration, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. “More time being taken to report results is not an indication of a problem.”
Local officials continue to emphasize that truly every vote does count.
“We have four competitive (U.S.) House (of Representatives) races, a competitive Senate race, the presidential,” said Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. “It’s a swing state, and it feels like a swing state this year.”
Hindsight from 2020
On November 3, 2012 — just days before that year’s election — both then-President Barack Obama and his Republican challenger, Mitt Romney, held huge campaign rallies in Dubuque, less than 10 miles apart.
“Of course, those were unique things,” said Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz. “But any other year, you would have surrogates, candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, state-level (candidates) in every district out making as many connections as they can, all through these weeks leading up to Election Day.”
In 2016, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-lll., cam-paigned for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Dubuque, as did her daughter, Chelsea, and former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. Clinton’s Democratic Party running mate, then-vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine, also visited Dubuque.
Former Republican Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad stumped for now-President Donald Trump in 2016 in Manchester. U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, did the same in Dubuque.
As in so many other ways, 2020 is a very different year for campaigning. There have been some visits from candidates in October, but the lineup overall has been much quieter amid the pandemic.
For example, during the first full week of the month, U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, stopped in her hometown of Dubuque to pitch her own re-election, as well as the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden. Finkenauer’s Republican challenger, Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Marion, paid a visit to Jackson Manufacturing Inc. in Maquoketa on a tour with Grassley.
But these were not the crowded, pomp-filled occasions of years past. They were hardly announced ahead of time and made for a limited crowd.
Finkenauer addressed a crowd of about a dozen Dubuque union members, across a row of parking spots, fighting the wind from blowing her mask off the podium. Hinson and Grassley spoke and answered questions from about 20 company employees, local officials and other invited guests.
Caution, coaxing around COVID-19
In almost any previous election year, residents could bet on at least a couple of knocks at their door from campaign volunteers or candidates armed with clipboards and flyers.
This year, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has benched the majority of these neighborhood visits.
“You’re not seeing as much in-person canvassing because of the pandemic,” said Budzisz. “And data shows that personal connection really matters in getting people to vote for a candidate. Those types of in-person contacts tend to have more impact than, say, a mailer.”
Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, who was first elected to the Statehouse in 1979, said that has thrown a wrench in his routine.
“I really miss doing it,” he said. “That personal contact was much more my preference.”
Instead, McKean has joined many candidates in sticking to digital events or those at which social distancing recommendations can be easily followed.
Some candidates have opted to continue with door-knocking this fall, including McKean’s Republican challenger, Steve Bradley.
“I’m not just knocking on Republicans’ doors when I’m knocking doors,” he said. “I’m knocking on doors of everybody.”
Pauline Chilton, a Republican running for Iowa House of Representatives District 99, said she, too, still is knocking on doors but only on those of registered Republicans, as she is less sure of how a Democrat or non-party-affiliated voter might react.
Adherence to COVID-19-related public health recommendations has been a point of political contention this year.
“We were very concerned about this early on,” said Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Mark Smith. “We knew that our party’s campaigns need to be safe, but they need to be active and effective.”
The campaign for Vice President Joe Biden has relied on Zoom and other digital platforms to hold fundraisers and town halls in this area, hosted by former second lady Jill Biden and Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, or U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., for instance.
Statewide, state-level and local candidates of both major parties have held online forums and events in lieu of in-person gatherings, though those have not been gone by the wayside.
This week, the Women for Trump bus tour made stops in both Platteville and Prairie du Chien, Wis., for example.
“Republicans seem more likely to still hold the rallies and the live events,” Budzisz said. “Sen. (Joni) Ernst still had her ride across Iowa. But that was a unique one she was able to do, just by the nature of it.”
Republicans have been active virtually during the pandemic as well. Derrick Van Orden, the Republican challenger to U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., has taken to Zoom in support of both his run and Trump’s re-election effort.
In Iowa, political scientists say campaigns at all levels have turned to massive ad buys — both on television and on social media — more than ever this year, due in part to outreach hurdles caused by the pandemic.
“You watch the local news, and there’s an ad every 10 minutes, like clockwork,” said Chris Larimer, a political science professor at the University of Northern Iowa.
The most recent campaign filings showed tens of millions of dollars invested in ad buys by campaigns and parties up and down the tickets.
All done already?
The COVID-19 pandemic also pushed states’ election officials to encourage mail-in voting to avoid large crowds and the potential spread of the virus at polls on Election Day.
Those efforts appear to have been received well locally. Far more voters already have received and cast their ballots so far in every county in the Telegraph Herald coverage area, regardless of party.
In Dubuque County, 20,115 ballots had been filed as of Tuesday, Oct. 20, two weeks before Election Day. Two weeks before the election in 2016, the total was 11,304.
In Clayton County, Iowa, 2,922 ballots were in on Oct. 20, up from 1,659 at the same point in 2016. In Grant County, Wis., 5,455 ballots had been returned on Oct. 20, up from 1,418.
Election officials also expect an increase in total absentee ballots.
“(COVID-19) accelerated a trend that was already in place,” Larimer said. “The number of absentee ballots has been ticking up every cycle.”
In Dubuque County, absentee ballots cast grew by more than 200% from the 1996 presidential election to the 2016 election, reaching 22,934 in 2016.
As of Oct. 20, 28,823 absentee ballots had been mailed to Dubuque County voters for the Nov. 3 election. Iowa residents had until Saturday to request a mail-in ballot.
Absentee voting had been on the rise in Jo Daviess County, Ill., as well. In 2008, 1,707 people voted early and by mail. In 2016, that rose to 2,497. This year, County Clerk Angela Kaiser has mailed 3,940 — 2,641 of which already had been returned by Oct. 20.
One party historically has been more likely to use absentee voting.
“What we do know is Democrats are going to vote more early and absentee,” Hitt said. “Republicans tend to show up more on Election Day.”
Two weeks before the 2016 election, 6,576 Democrats had voted early or absentee in Dubuque County, compared to 2,839 Republicans and 1,865 voters who were not registered with a political party. Two weeks before this year’s election, 12,672 Democrats had mailed in their ballots or voted early, along with 4,905 Republicans and 2,485 no-party voters.
That split has been exacerbated by Trump’s repeated, unfounded claims, in both election years, that mail-in voting is highly prone to fraud, though political scientists agreed that the gap has always been there.
IMPACTS ON ELECTION DAY/NIGHT
When early and absentee ballots are counted depends on the state.
In Iowa, a bipartisan volunteer duo will begin processing absentee ballots on Saturday, Oct. 31, this year, given the increased volume.
They “verify the envelope is signed, count the number of envelopes and open the envelope and remove the ballot,” according to Dubuque County Auditor Denise Dolan. Usually, that is all done beginning the day before Election Day.
“As each team completes processing a group of ballots, they are taken and run through the ballot tabulating scanner,” she said. “All ballots received are to be counted by 10 p.m. on Election Day and reported as part of the vote count on election night.”
But, in Iowa, absentee ballots postmarked by the day before Election Day are to be counted, as long as they arrive within a week after Election Day. So, tallies on election night are not final, though typically, in nearly all of the races, the remaining outstanding ballots are not enough to change the results.
In Wisconsin, absentee ballots have to be processed when poll workers have time throughout Election Day. But they are not counted until the end of the night, with the total ballots. There, 8 p.m. on Election Day is the cutoff for receiving a ballot.
In Illinois, absentee ballots have to be counted all at once, after the polls close.
Because of all that, Budzisz said, folks should not expect election night coverage to look the same as it usually does.
“One thing people should be prepared for on election night — if they’re really junkies — and you’re always refreshing your screen or have multiple screens, don’t be surprised if you see really strange or funky (changes) in votes,” he said.
Every other state outside these three also has its own quirks and 2020 changes to its systems. The U.S. does not have a united, top-to-bottom set of election rules all states must follow.
Budzisz acknowledges that in states in which absentee ballots are counted last — such as Wisconsin and Illinois — that can cause what is known as a “blue swing” because of that Democratic preference for the voting method.
“That is no evidence of fraud or anything else but that the states differ,” he said.
For instance, that does not hold true in states such as North Carolina, where absentee ballots are counted before any others on Election Day. Also, in states with large counties, such as New Mexico, rural precincts — which often lean Republican — tend to report later than those closer to population centers, so swings are often reversed.
And Budzisz said some evidence suggests the blue swing should be less visible this year with more Republicans also voting absentee, particularly those at high risk for COVID-19.
The value of a last hurrah
The last two presidential polls in Iowa showed 7% and 3% of potential voters undecided, respectively. In Wisconsin, the last showed 4%. In Illinois, 2% polled were undecided.
And this year marks the first time in decades that Iowa voters registered with a political party have outnumbered those registered with no party affiliation.
So, in an election year with polls showing historically low undecided voters, when a historically high percentage of people will have voted before Election Day, are the late-in-the-game ad buys, phone banks and Zoom rallies worthwhile? How many voters are left to be swayed?
“There’s this myth of a persuadable voter — someone who could be won,” Larimer said. “The research suggests that it is really hard to persuade voters, to get them to move from one camp to the other. That suggests that a lot of campaign activity has an effect on a very small slice of the electorate.”
Budzisz recalled a recent conversation with a voter who was actually undecided about the presidential election, in the waiting room of a doctor’s office.
“It was like talking to a unicorn,” he said.
That is not lost on the campaigns.
“Here’s what’s different — yes, it’s more divisive; yes, there are fewer people undecided,” said Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Kaufmann. “But there are still fish in the sea. And if the elections are as close as they might be, we need them.”
Ben Wilker, chairman of Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said he believes those efforts matter now more than ever.
“The impact of every news event is higher because a lot of voters have their ballot with them on the kitchen table when they hear it,” he said. “What happens in the final days might matter less, but what happens in a given day can matter more.”
Budzisz agreed that last-minute campaign moves collectively could be a major factor.
“Any effect is pretty marginal,” he said of late campaign efforts. “But the important thing to remember is that it’s at the margin where Trump succeeded last time and Clinton failed. You’re looking at 70,000 votes across three states. The only time these late tactics make an impact is when it’s a squeaker, which by all appearances these will be. In a state like Florida, a state like Iowa for that matter, these votes will add up.”