Police said a Dubuque woman was arrested recently for stabbing a neighbor with a corkscrew on Thanksgiving.
Cherie A. Hentges, 34, of 1527 Central Ave., No. 2, was arrested at 2 p.m. Friday outside her residence on a warrant charging first-degree burglary.
Court documents obtained Monday state that Hentges entered the residence of Carissa L. Daniel, 35, of 1533-1/2 Central Ave., No. 3, at about 6:40 p.m. Nov. 28 and accused Daniel of stealing her property. The disturbance “quickly escalated,” and Hentges stabbed Daniel with a corkscrew above her left collarbone, causing a small puncture wound.
Police reported finding Hentges standing outside of Daniel’s apartment with a corkscrew in her hand, but a warrant for her arrest wasn’t issued until Dec. 2.