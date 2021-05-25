PEOSTA, Iowa -- An event raising awareness of the dangers of melanoma is returning after a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Outrun the Rays will be held on Saturday, May 29.
A 5-kilometer walk and run will begin at 9:15 a.m. at Peosta Community Centre, 7896 Burds Road. The registration cost is $30 and can be made at outruntherays.org.
A 1-mile fun run for ages 10 and younger will be held at 8:45 a.m. at the center. The registration cost is $20.
An annual bike ride will begin at 1 p.m. at Locals, 107 W. Main St. in Epworth.