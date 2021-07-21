A sizable crowd of local economic development leaders, elected officials and company employees gathered this morning to celebrate the beginning of production at Simmons Pet Food in Dubuque.
The pet food producer commenced operations earlier this month and currently employs 150 people, with plans to add more staff and expand its facility on the immediate horizon.
"Today is a very special day for the Simmons family, and we hope it's a very special day for Dubuque as well," said company President Scott Salmon, as cheers rang across the upper mezzanine of the company's newly opened facility, located at 501 Seippel Road.
Today's celebratory event included remarks from company officials, as well as a ceremonial ribbon-cutting in front of the facility.
Simmons Pet Food now occupies the sprawling facility that was built by Flexsteel Industries, which recently ceased manufacturing operations in Dubuque and vacated the building.
Efforts to bring Simmons Pet Food to Dubuque came together quickly, a reality mentioned by company officials and local leaders alike.
"When the city and the Greater Dubuque Development Corp. began talking with Simmons, we immediately understood the urgent nature of Simmons' timeline for this project and the necessary construction," said Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol.
He said he is proud that the city created the necessary incentives -- including tax-increment-financing rebates and a land acquisition grant -- to sweeten the deal and solidify Simmons' arrival in Dubuque.
Company President and CEO Todd Simmons also referenced the frantic timeline and collaborative nature of the dealings that culminated in the company's new operation.
"This facility is so much more than the sum of its parts," he said. '"The people of Simmons and the people of Dubuque came together in such a powerful way to make this come together so quickly and so well."