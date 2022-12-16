EPWORTH, Iowa — A boil advisory enacted in Epworth on Tuesday has been lifted, the city announced Thursday.
A press release states that city water customers were notified Tuesday of a “pressure loss” and advised to boil their water before drinking it.
Epworth Director of Public Works Ronnie Kramer said staff members were repairing a valve on Tuesday morning when they ended up needing to shut off one of the main valves from the city water tower to complete the project, which caused the pressure in the water system to drop.
“Once you get to a low pressure, about 20 (pounds per square inch), the Department of Natural Resources requests you do a drinking water boil advisory and suggest that customers should boil their water, so that’s what we did,” Kramer said.
He said the advisory was in effect for the entire city throughout Tuesday afternoon and all day Wednesday while staff flushed water hydrants and took bacteria samples to ensure the water supply had not been contaminated.
By Thursday morning, all samples had come back negative for contamination, and the boil advisory was lifted.
“We are pleased to report that the work has been completed, and the bacteria samples were satisfactory (contained no bacteria),” the release states. “It is no longer necessary to boil your water before use.”
