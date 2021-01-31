Authorities say a vehicle ran three red lights and struck a Dubuque Police Department K-9 patrol vehicle early this morning.
Officer Kane T. Hoffmann, 29, of Dubuque, complained of neck pain but did not receive medical treatment at the scene, according to a police report. The report states that there were no obvious signs of injury to the K-9 accompanying Hoffmann in the patrol car.
Police said Zachary M. Carr, 32, of Dubuque, was traveling west on 20th Street at 1:12 a.m. when his vehicle ran red lights at the intersections of 20th street and Elm, Jackson and White streets. Carr’s vehicle struck Hoffmann’s patrol vehicle broadside at the intersection of 20th and White streets. Hoffmann and the K-9 had been traveling north on White Street.
Both vehicles sustained $5,000 worth of damage, according to police.
Carr was cited with three counts of failure to respond to a red light and failure to provide proof of financial liability, according to police.
