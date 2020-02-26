The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Murrell J. Griffin, 20, of 6411/2
- W. 11th St., was arrested at 3:35 p.m. Monday in the area of Prairie and Arlington streets on charges of possession of marijuana and assault on persons in certain
- occupations. Court documents state that Griffin assaulted Dubuque police officer Carter Meyer.
- Dell J. Robinson, 31, of 1603 Washington St., was arrested at about 6:15 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging interference with official acts-simple assault, second-
- offense operating while intoxicated, driving under suspension, speeding 55 mph or over and reckless driving. Court documents state that Robinson caused a cut to the hand of Dubuque Police Department Cpl. Paul Avenarius while resisting arrest on Feb. 10.
Eric R. Shafer, 34, of North Buena Vista, Iowa, was arrested at about 5:05 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on four counts of third-degree burglary and possession of contraband in a correctional institution. Court documents state that staff found methamphetamine on
- Shafer after he entered Dubuque County Jail.
- Willie L. Brown, 36, of 103 E. 25th St., was
- arrested at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury, violation of a protective order and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that Brown assaulted Jennifer L. O’Hara, 39, of 1985 Asbury Road, in the vicinity of Comiskey Park.
Dean V. Treanor, 40, of 14183 Starr Pass, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Friday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury, assault, interference with official acts and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that Treanor assaulted Erin Treanor, 41, and a 17-year-old girl who live at the same address.