Applications are being accepted for Clayton County Soil and Water Conservation District commissioner positions.
Any eligible voter residing in the county can apply for a four-year term, according to a press release. Commissioners help determine soil and water conservation policy.
Only two commissioners can reside in any single township.
To apply, a resident must submit a petition with the signatures of at least 25 county residents. The deadline is 5 p.m. March 20.
Call 563-245-1048, ext. 3, or email gina.parker@ia.nacdnet.net for more information.