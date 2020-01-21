Applications are being accepted for Clayton County Soil and Water Conservation District commissioner positions.

Any eligible voter residing in the county can apply for a four-year term, according to a press release. Commissioners help determine soil and water conservation policy.

Only two commissioners can reside in any single township.

To apply, a resident must submit a petition with the signatures of at least 25 county residents. The deadline is 5 p.m. March 20.

Call 563-245-1048, ext. 3, or email gina.parker@ia.nacdnet.net for more information.

