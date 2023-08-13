DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Standing in the middle of an old corn field in Dickeyville on Saturday morning, A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. new foundry team director Andy Shea encouraged the crowd of around 200 people to use their imaginations.

While not much to look at yet, the 100-acre parcel soon will be home to a 360,000-square-foot brass foundry that at initial capacity will employ about 150 workers.

