BELLEVUE, Iowa — A flotilla of multicolored watercraft streamed through Lock & Dam No. 12 in Bellevue on Monday afternoon.
Having successfully locked through the dam, the crowd of kayaks and canoes bobbed on the water as the paddlers waited to dock at the nearby boat ramp.
The paddlers, about 230 strong, were participating in the 25th annual Great River Rumble. This year’s participants are traveling on the Mississippi River from just north of Dubuque, where they left Saturday, to LeClaire, where they will arrive on Saturday, Aug. 7.
“It’s great doing something you love with people who share the same interest,” said Patrice Shermer, of Philadelphia, who was paddling in her third Rumble. “I can take a week and do a little exercise, have a little fun (and) just enjoy myself.”
As they carried their boats ashore, the paddlers exchanged high-fives. They had just finished a 17-mile paddle from Massey Marina southeast of Dubuque, where they had spent the previous night.
Great River Rumble Chairman Rex Klein said the event was launched in 1995 and this year will be the last Rumble.
“We (organizers) thought, ‘It’s probably time to call it quits,’” he said. “We’re not old, but we’re getting older, and we wanted to go out on top.”
Klein said he and the Rumble organizers decided in 2019 that the next summer’s trip would be the last. When COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last year’s event, the team postponed the final paddle until this summer.
Over the years, the trip has traversed many Midwestern waterways, including the Wisconsin, Chippewa and Cedar rivers. Klein said organizers almost always included the Mississippi in the itinerary for its ideal paddling conditions and nostalgic value.
“(The Mississippi) is so much a part of United States history, and there’s books and stories all about it, so it’s an experience to be on it,” he said. “It’s a big river. It can be as calm as glass, and it can be really rough.”
So far, the weather had cooperated for this year’s paddlers, said Kathy Ackerman, of Lake Geneva, Wis.
“No rain. It was nice and sunny, and things cooled off so we could sleep,” she said. “It can’t get a whole lot better than that.”
The group intended to spend Monday night in tents in Bellevue’s Cole Park before leaving for Savanna, Ill., today.
Bill Hanlon, of Anamosa, was paddling in his 12th Rumble. He was joined by two of his brothers — Dan, of Cedar Rapids, and John, of Sarasota, Fla.
“(We love) the people, the camaraderie and the great river ... and just enjoying each other’s company,” he said.
Cindi Cinnamon, a third-year paddler, made the trip with three friends from Shabbona, Ill.
“We would not miss one,” she said. “Ever since we learned about it, we are the first to sign up.”
Klein’s favorite thing about the Rumble is knowing how many lives the trip has touched.
“It’s about all the people in 25 years that have experienced this event,” he said. “They became better paddlers (and) had a better awareness of the river and river safety. They leave twice the paddler they were.”