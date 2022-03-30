EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Two East Dubuque City Council members resigned their positions this week — with one citing harassment from residents — and a third called for the city manager’s resignation amid discussions about the appointment of an assistant city manager.
Council members this week accepted the resignations of Brett Muir and Chad Biermeier and approved the appointment of former Council Member Delbert Belken to fill Muir’s seat. Biermeier’s seat remains open.
Muir and Biermeier submitted letters of resignation on March 24.
Biermeier, who was appointed to the council last year and whose term was set to expire in 2023, wrote that he was resigning due to mental health concerns stemming from harassment from residents after the council’s March 14 meeting.
Biermeier said he received “very clear messages” from residents via emails, phone calls, Facebook messages and visits to his home and workplace.
“While these exact words may not have been directly spoken, it was evident that I was a piece of garbage for making a motion that would bring a document back to the council,” he wrote.
The motion related to proposed changes to city code the council discussed on March 14.
At that meeting, City Manager Loras Herrig, who has been asked by the council to update the code, presented proposed changes to the chapter on city administration. These changes largely included altering language that implied only males served on the council and in administrative roles.
However, Herrig also recommended that the council change a portion of the code regarding an assistant city manager, a currently unfilled position. City code states that the mayor can appoint an assistant city manager with council approval, but Herrig asked that it be changed to allow the city manager to appoint that person.
He said he would like to promote current Executive Assistant Alyssa Darnall to the role, at no increase in salary.
“I’m asking you to (let me) have the authority to appoint the people I want to do the work I want them to do,” he said at the March 14 meeting. “ … I can do that with every employee in this city, except I don’t have the authority to do that with an assistant (city manager).”
Multiple council members expressed doubts that the city needed an assistant city manager. They initially voted, 5-0, with Muir absent, not to amend the code.
In response, Herrig said he “might not be here” if unable to hire his own team.
The council then entered executive session, after which Biermeier motioned the code be amended to allow the city manager to appoint an assistant city manager.
The council then voted, 5-0, to ask city staff to make that and several other changes, including a clarification that the council could make exceptions to the requirement that city department heads should live in the city limits. They asked city staff to bring the code back to the council’s next meeting.
Biermeier wrote that the harassment he has received since that meeting has led to disrupted sleep and anxiety. On Tuesday, he said he was not sure why citizens were unhappy with his motion to go forward with the proposed changes.
“I guess they didn’t like some of the changes that were being made in the city code,” he said.
Despite having eventually voted in favor of changing the assistant city manager hiring procedure on March 14, members again expressed concerns at this week’s meeting.
Council Member Tim Fluhr asked Herrig whether he still wanted an assistant city manager. Herrig said city code has long provided for the position and that he would like to fill it.
Fluhr responded: “I would like to ask the City Council to ask you to step down from your position as our city manager. I think we would be able to find somebody who would be able to fill that spot.”
“I serve at the pleasure of the City Council,” Herrig replied.
The council then entered executive session for about 45 minutes. When they reentered open session, no members referenced Fluhr’s statements.
At that point, Mayor Randy Degenhardt appointed Belken to fill the vacancy created by Muir’s departure. Belken previously was on the council from 2019 to 2021.
Muir, whose term was set to expire in 2025, wrote that he was resigning due to “increased work demands and the selling of my personal residence.”
“I feel I can (no) longer provide my full attention and dedication to my Council Member position,” he wrote. “In addition, after the sale of my residence, I will no longer live in Ward 1 or East Dubuque city limits.”
The council voted, 3-1, to approve the appointment, with Robin Pearson, Jeff Burgmeier and Degenhardt voting in favor and Fluhr voting against.
After Belken’s appointment, Burgmeier asked that changes to the code be tabled until Biermeier’s position is filled, which the council voted to do.
“I think we really still need a little more discussion,” Burgmeier said. “I’d like to table it until we get a replacement for Chad, so we have a full crew in here.”
Degenhardt has 60 days to appoint Biermeier’s replacement.
On Tuesday, Fluhr stood by his statements, repeating that he believed it was time for Herrig to “step down and move on.”
“I have no personal vendetta against City Manager Herrig, but … I believe that we should have a city manager that is part of our community,” he said, noting that Herrig lives in Bellevue, Iowa. “And I personally feel, and it sure seems like the City Council feels, that he does not need an assistant city manager.”