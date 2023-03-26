DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The last several weeks have brought some strange weather, to say the least.
Within that timeframe, the City of Dyersville has declared two snow emergencies and also experienced a flood significant enough to impact traffic.
On Feb. 27, nearly 2.5 inches of rain fell in the area, swelling the North Fork of the Maquoketa River out of its banks and over the road, forcing the Dyersville Police Department to close off three areas to traffic.
Recommended for you
“Fire, EMS and public works all did a great job shutting down the area,” Police Chief Brent Schroeder said in his report. “For several people, it was their first experience with a flood, and all handled the situation great.”
Roads were open again by 7 p.m., and the floodwaters caused minimal damage. But in Dyersville, this wouldn’t always have been the case.
“Events like this historically were catastrophic for the homes that used to exist in the flood-buyout areas now a part of Westside Park, but they are now more of a nuisance, though an expensive nuisance,” Public Works Director John Wandsnider said. “Most of the cleanup has been done by city crews, but some of it has, and will, require special equipment.”
A stretch of the ditch on Third Street SW near Westside Park accumulated enough sand that it was referred to as “Dyersville’s new beach,” but city crews are able to remove it. However, the large deposits of sand in the North Fork won’t be as easy to clean and will require a contractor to disperse.
While floods are never a welcomed occurrence, the most recent was an opportunity to see how the new oxbows and other flood mitigation features constructed as part of the Bear Creek project would hold up.
City Administrator Mick Michel said Impact 7G has already done an analysis and has posted its findings on social media.
“Our monitoring camera along Bear Creek captured the restoration project behaving precisely as designed; stormwater spilled beyond the creek’s banks and into the enhanced floodplain, providing flood storage and essential ecosystem services,” a 7G Facebook post states.
But even to the casual observer, Michel said the differences in damages to the Bear Creek area versus the North Fork are clear.
“You see a lot of sediment and debris in the North Fork, but in Bear Creek, you really don’t see as much,” Michel said.
The city’s long-term goal is to replicate a Bear Creek-style project on the banks of the North Fork, but cost is a major factor.
However, thanks to a grant the city received nearly two years ago that it is now finally able to utilize, the city could potentially find more funding.
In 2021, the city was the recipient of a $250,000 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant that will allow the city to conduct a new study of its watershed corridor.
“The intent of this study is to identify and evaluate the feasibility of green infrastructure measures that would result in a reduction of flood risk with the goal of positioning the city to apply for additional funding for final design and construction,” city documents state. “The study will evaluate Bear Creek, Hewett Creek and the North Fork Maquoketa River of general flood risks and develop a long-term strategy on how to mitigate flooding and manage development.”
As a result of the last similar study conducted by the city in 2003, it was awarded enough FEMA funding to purchase homes in at-risk areas, which were then torn down and converted into park space.
“This is just a continuation of that process — looking for other federal dollars,” Michel said. “We’ve been serious about dealing with this issue for 20-plus years — this is just taking it to the next level and getting the necessary studies done.”
A new study will give a clear indication of what risks Dyersville is currently dealing with and what steps it can take in the future to mitigate those risks.
The council unanimously voted to post a “request for qualifications and professional services,” which is an invitation for contractors and engineering firms to apply to conduct the study.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.