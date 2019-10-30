CASSVILLE, Wis. — An agency charged with managing the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge recently indicated its intent to permit the construction of a high-voltage transmission line across floodplains designated as an area of international importance.
The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service issued a draft compatibility determination, which concluded that a route through the refuge proposed by three companies overseeing the Cardinal-Hickory Creek project does not materially interfere or detract from the refuge’s purpose.
The $500 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek project is a joint undertaking of American Transmission Co., Dairyland Power Cooperative and ITC Midwest.
The companies state that Cardinal-Hickory is necessary to meet consumer demand for low-cost renewable energy produced in Western states, while opponents say less costly improvements to the energy system would prove more effective.
The 345-kilovolt line would extend about 100 miles from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis. It would cross the Mississippi River over land in the refuge, linking on the Wisconsin side to a substation located at a former Nelson Dewey Generating Station site in Cassville.
Established by Congress in 1924, the 240,000-acre refuge is home to one of the largest floodplain habitat areas in the continental states.
The companies have proposed installing 75-foot and 195-foot towers along a proposed 260-foot right of way, north of an existing power-line corridor.
The new right of way would disturb 30 acres of floodplain, resulting in habitat fragmentation and visual impacts.
However, the line would follow an existing roadway and railroad corridor, resulting in a long-term reduction in habitat fragmentation within 30 to 50 years, according to the FWS.
“The Nelson Dewey route is compatible and is the best alternative,” agreed Rod Pritchard, spokesman for ITC Midwest.
Meanwhile, the existing right of way, where existing 161-kilovolt and 69-kilovolt transmission lines cross the refuge, would be abandoned, and about 28 acres would be restored to wildlife habitat.
The companies considered seven crossing sites, determining that those outside the refuge would have greater environmental and human impacts compared to those inside.
Scott Strand is a senior attorney with Environmental Law and Policy Center, which is representing two conservation groups opposed to the new line. He criticized the FWS’ interpretation of a federal law that seeks to ensure that the refuge system is not used for incompatible purposes.
“The compatibility determination acknowledges (the project) is going to have some negative impacts,” he said. “What they’re saying is that, ‘We’re not going to consider that because there is this existing right of way.’ … That’s not allowed under the law.”
The project received approval from Wisconsin’s utility regulatory agency earlier this year and awaits review by the Iowa Utilities Board and other federal agencies.
The FWS is accepting comments on the compatibility determination through Nov. 26 and intends to release a final document in January.