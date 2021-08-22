MANCHESTER, Iowa — After participating in a few triathlons, Julie Woods thought her hometown of Manchester would be a good location for a similar event.
“I called the parks and rec director, Doug Foley, and asked if he ever considered putting one together,” Woods said. “He said a couple of people had mentioned that and asked if I would be on a committee.”
In 2016, Woods was on the inaugural volunteer committee to put together the Hero Hustle, a Manchester triathlon and duathlon that raises money for Delaware County first-responder agencies. She has volunteered with the event ever since.
In that time, Woods has watched the Hero Hustle grow from fewer than 100 participants to around 200 signed up for this year’s race on Sunday, Aug. 29.
She said she enjoys being part of something that raises money for first responders in the county. When helping put together the first race, Woods and some other volunteers knew first responders and thought they could use donations for training courses and needed equipment.
“We take it for granted when we call 911 that someone is going to be there immediately,” Woods said. “But if they’re not educated or don’t have the technology to find my rural address, we don’t consider that until something bad happens. It feels good that, living in a rural community, that we’re able to help bridge that deficit.”
She added that volunteers spend nine months planning the Hero Hustle, with dozens of people helping with traffic flow and athlete safety on the big day.
“It’s a group effort,” she said. “Nobody wants to take credit for doing everything that they do. It wouldn’t happen without a good group.”
Manchester City Clerk Erin Learn also has helped put together the annual race, which she said has raised more than $27,000 since it began. She praised the work Woods has put into the race.
“She’s just a very organized person,” Learn said. “She keeps us on task, and she’s willing to get in and do the work. She’s just fun to be around and makes the work easier.”
Woods also volunteers in several other capacities in Manchester. She brings treats to the city’s American Legion post and volunteers at the concession stand at Castle Theatre.
She said her three sons used to participate in wrestling at West Delaware High School, and her daughter was a cheerleader for the wrestling team. Woods continues to stay connected to the sport by volunteering to aid any wrestlers who sustain minor injuries during a match.
“If you want nice things in a small town, you have to make that happen,” Woods said. “I want to stay connected. I want to know the kids coming up in our community. It’s how you stay relevant. I don’t want to be an old lady and not know anyone in the community.”