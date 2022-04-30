DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Plans are in the works to make a Major League Baseball stadium a permanent fixture at the iconic Field of Dreams movie site.
Dyersville officials are in the early stages of working on a conceptual plan for the stadium at the Field of Dreams site, as well as writing a grant application to go toward the project.
“While the grant application is still being comprised, it is an application for a permanent stadium to be built around the MLB ballpark to accommodate events and future games at the field,” said Jacque Rahe, executive director of the Dyersville Economic Development Corp. “The project as a whole is comprised of a public-private partnership also under development. We’re kind of moving at the speed of light.”
A temporary 8,000-seat stadium adjacent to the original movie site was built for last year’s MLB game, but the ballfield itself remained. A second MLB game at that field is set for Aug. 11 this year between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.
Exact details on the permanent stadium, as well as the public-private partnership, could not be shared at this time, as Rahe and Dyersville City Administrator Mick Michel said details are still being finalized.
But the City of Dyersville will be applying for a Destination Iowa grant to go toward the permanent stadium.
Earlier this month, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Destination Iowa, a $100 million investment that will give grants to community projects aimed at improving quality of life and attracting tourists and new residents. Funding for Destination Iowa comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
As part of the grant application for the Field of Dreams stadium, Dyersville officials are asking the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors to submit a letter of support for the project.
The letter and a resolution supporting the project are on the agenda for the Monday, May 2, Board of Supervisors meeting.
Michel said further details about the grant application could not be shared at this time, as the grant is still being developed.
However, Rahe said that backers feel strongly that the project fits well into the Destination Iowa fund for economically significant development, which includes projects meant to increase tourism opportunities.
“We’re feverishly putting together the grant,” she said. “We feel like we check all of the boxes for eligibility here.”
While plans are still in the works, Michel added that the aim for the permanent stadium is different than just a future site for potential MLB games.
“We envision it as more than just an MLB game,” he said. “There’s probably going to be multiple special events and activities that would really showcase the state of Iowa and the City of Dyersville.”
The news about permanent stadium plans comes a little over two weeks after other big development projects were announced at the Field of Dreams site.
Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams, announced $80 million in private investments into future projects at the site.
Those projects include nine ballfields, a 104-room boutique hotel, 100,000-square-foot fieldhouse, outdoor concert amphitheater, team dormitories, a recreational vehicle park, an all-abilities inclusive park and jogging trails through cornfields. The work will be done in phases, with the aim of all projects being complete by 2025.
“Our $80 million private investment project that we announced and unveiled earlier this month is a catalyst for our strong partnership with local governments and economic development agencies,” said Dan Evans, chief operating officer with Go the Distance Baseball. “And it will sow increased tourism and benefits for all of Iowa.”
Go the Distance Baseball officials also previously told the Telegraph Herald that there have been “extensive talks” with MLB officials about having an annual or biannual game at the site in the future. MLB currently already has an option for one more game, so a game in 2023 or 2024 is likely.
Both Michel and Rahe said both the private investment projects and plans for the permanent stadium will bring increased attention to the area, as well as economic benefits.
“This will also go a long way in placemaking efforts for the region, community and state of Iowa in terms of exposure and helping us bring more people and hopefully more residents to this area, and fill some workforce shortages, as well,” Rahe said.
Michel added that the investment also comes after the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically impacted the area.
“We’re trying to find ways to ensure that if something like that ever happens again, our area is recession-proof,” he said.