CASCADE, Iowa – A benefit utility vehicle and Jeep ride this month will raise funds for the Cascade library project.
The “Beach Bash UTV/Jeep Benefit Ride will be held Aug. 20, with registration at 9 a.m.
The ride begins at the Corner Taproom in Cascade and includes stops in Scotch Grove, Monticello, Prairieburg and Hopkinton before returning to Cascade.
Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at each stop.
Entry is a suggested donation of $25 per vehicle.
