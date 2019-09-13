Dubuque police recently alerted local residents that U.S. Census Bureau workers are canvassing local addresses in preparation of the 2020 Census.
The Census Bureau offers the following tips to identify those working for the agency.
Employees will have an ID badge that includes:
- Their name
- Their photograph
- A U.S. Department of Commerce watermark
- An expiration date
They will carry a bag with the Census Bureau logo “or a laptop for conducting the survey,” according to the agency’s website. “The field representative will provide you with a letter from the Census Bureau on official letterhead stating why they are visiting your residence.”
Those employees work between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., and upon request, they will provide you with their supervisor’s contact information.
“If you wish to independently confirm that the person at your door is a Census Bureau employee, you can enter their name in the Census Bureau’s staff search website (https://bit.ly/2r1RlkS) or contact the regional office for your state,” the bureau states.
Visit https://bit.ly/2md59cW for more information.