ELIZABETH, Ill. -- A Jo Daviess County woman faces multiple charges after authorities said she kept 11 horses in "inhumane conditions," leading to the deaths of three of them.
Amy E. Dehn, 51, of Elizabeth, is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with three felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor cruelty to animals.
Court documents state that Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department deputies were alerted to the horses last month.
"There was no evidence of a sufficient quantity of good-quality, wholesome food or water, which caused eight horses to become malnourished," the documents state.
The horses were kept in an enclosure "of deep mud" that had no bedding or shelter.
"One of the horses was entrapped in a fence for what appeared to be a lengthy time," documents state. "Deputies spent over an hour trying to free the horse, and the horse was not able to stand after being freed."
Authorities reported finding three dead horses in the enclosure. Documents state that Dehn admitted that one of them had been dead for "several months," and deputies estimated that the other two had "been three for several days to weeks."
Authorities said malnourishment causes the horses' deaths.