EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — With inquiries already being received, East Dubuque officials are working toward establishing a framework for recreational cannabis businesses in the city.
This week, City Council members voted unanimously to enact an excise tax of 3% on revenues earned by such dispensaries if they locate in the city. However, the elected officials have differing opinions on whether it will come into play.
Recreational cannabis will be legal in Illinois starting Jan. 1. The state allows for municipalities to enact an excise tax on revenues from these businesses of up to 3%.
In a report issued to the council, City Manager Loras Herrig said he already received inquiries regarding potential dispensaries.
“I have been contacted by a number of consultants representing companies that might pursue a license for East Dubuque,” he stated. “They have not disclosed their names at this time.”
Herrig did not respond to messages Wednesday asking for additional comment.
Council Member Martin Werner said he believes it is likely that cannabis dispensaries will set up shop in East Dubuque, so the city should capitalize on potential tax revenue.
“We’re going to have it anyway, so we might as well get the tax money from it,” he said. “I think we could do some good with it.”
During the meeting, East Dubuque resident Patrick Winders relayed a report from Illinois Sen. Heather Steans, which recommended that municipalities not enact the full-excise tax allowed them by the state.
Winders said the proposal aims to strengthen the legal recreational cannabis market by keeping prices competitive with illegal sellers.
“You want to give it time to mature,” he said. “If it’s cheaper somewhere else, they’ll get it there. The legal market needs to establish itself.”
Winders added that East Dubuque not having an excise tax could make it a more appealing location for dispensaries than municipalities that have one, such as Galena, where it will be 3%.
Jo Daviess County Board members have not voted on any rules yet for cannabis dispensaries that might want to locate in the unincorporated portions of the county.
East Dubuque Mayor Kirk VanOstrand said he and Herrig considered not enacting the full excise tax but ultimately decided against that move.
He noted that he feels the chances are low that a business would obtain a license to sell marijuana in East Dubuque, pointing to the fact that 500 licenses will be issued by the state.
The first 55 licenses will be issued to already-approved medical marijuana dispensaries. An additional 75 licenses will be given out before May 2020. By January 2021, 110 additional licenses will be awarded. A total of 500 dispenser licenses will be available by January 2022. Each license will cost $5,000.
“Whether we’ll actually get one of these businesses is a big ‘if,’” VanOstrand said. “If somebody comes up here wanting to open a business downtown and asks what we can do for them, then we’ll consider lowering the tax.”
City officials have not yet passed an ordinance regarding where dispensaries could be located. Herrig said work on that issue is underway.