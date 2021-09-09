Sorry, an error occurred.
BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Authorities used an electronic control device to apprehend a man accused of assaulting two people last week in Grant County.
Jessie Kellogg Sr., 47, of Boscobel, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at a residence in Marion Township, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that deputies and members of the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the residence for a report of a domestic dispute.
“Kellogg was intoxicated and had assaulted two people at the residence,” according to the release.
Kellogg refused to comply with officers attempting to take him into custody and authorities used an electronic control device to apprehend him.
The release states that the case will be referred to the Grant County District Attorney’s office for possible charges.
