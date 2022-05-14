A Dubuque County Attorney’s Office employee said she resigned this week due to the lasting effects of being harassed by a colleague who is running to lead the office.
Meanwhile, that attorney continues to assert that the woman’s harassment complaint was prompted by the sitting county attorney whom he is running to unseat.
Documents and communication provided to the Telegraph Herald show months of tension between County Attorney C.J. May III and Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall, much of it revolving around Victim Witness Coordinator Ali Newsom.
Newsom confirmed to the Telegraph Herald that she filed the harassment complaint against Kirkendall on March 22. Kirkendall said earlier this week that he was cleared in the ensuing investigation into the complaint but that he was being fired for other incidents of alleged insubordination.
He claimed the move was political retaliation for running against May and that May had encouraged Newsom to file the complaint after a string of altercations between the two attorneys. Newsom denied that claim in her interview with the TH.
“Any assertion that I would need help writing a complaint or need to seek C.J.’s help in the matter tells me that Richard Kirkendall only sees me as he sees me,” Newsom said. “I filed a formal complaint of harassment based on an email Richard Kirkendall sent to my supervisor (May), which included bullying and demeaning comments based on lies and filled with unwelcomed, baseless innuendo.”
Accusations
In that March 18 email — provided separately by both Kirkendall and Newsom — Kirkendall lambasts May and also states that Newsom “has no natural aptitude or apparent interest in building rapport with vulnerable victims.”
He claimed at length that May’s relationship with Newsom was “inappropriate” — that May hired Newsom over more-qualified candidates due to “personal feelings for her,” alluding to “long meetings” between just May and Newsom and to instances of just the two of them going out on May’s boat. Kirkendall deemed that relationship to be a “liability.”
Newsom said she was and continues to be extremely offended by Kirkendall’s insinuations.
“C.J. is like a dad to me,” she told the TH. “I don’t have any family in Dubuque, so I’ve relied on C.J. and (May’s wife) Amber both quite heavily and look up to them, admire them and their relationship. The fact that Richard is throwing out there that we’re having an affair is repulsive and offensive.”
May also denied the accusations to the TH.
“I have never had any sort of inappropriate relationship with Ali Newsom,” he said. “For Richard Kirkendall to keep making these statements are slanderous and libel. I am tired of this unfounded rumor and innuendo.”
Kirkendall supplied the TH with a redacted copy of the “confidential last chance agreement” that he said he was asked to sign to keep his job. It lists numerous claims of “unsatisfactory performance” and a “pattern of misconduct,” including insubordination and open disrespect toward May.
It highlights the March 18 email — which was shared with all the assistant county attorneys — including Kirkendall’s accusation of an “inappropriate relationship” between May and Newsom and Kirkendall’s refusal to attend a meeting on March 21 with the county human resources administrator “to discuss Mr. Kirkendall’s insubordination and performance issues.”
“By the time that email went out, it was carrying a lot of cargo of prior conflict we had had,” Kirkendall said. “I did think there would be disciplinary actions. That’s why I sent it to members of the union since they would have to sign off on me filing another grievance.”
May said Friday that it was Kirkendall sending the email to co-workers, the email’s contents and Newsom’s reaction when she saw the email that led to disciplinary actions against Kirkendall. May again disputed Kirkendall’s accusations of political retaliation.
“I would be out of my mind to retaliate in some way against not only an employee, but an employee seeking the office that I hold,” May said. “But whether the complaint came from Ms. Newsom or any other employee in this office, my only option was to bring it to the attention of the Human Resources Department.”
Kirkendall is running for county attorney independent of any political party, while May is running for re-election as a Democrat. Republican attorney Scott Nelson is also vying for the seat. The fourth candidate and the only other Democrat in the race — Sam Wooden — shared on his candidate Facebook page this week a recent TH story about the dispute between Kirkendall and May, writing in part, “Imagine a county attorney’s office that operates like a law firm instead of a bad reality show. On June 7th, Democrats will choose their nominee for the November general election. It’s time to make a change. I’m running to bring consistency and a renewed sense of teamwork to the office.”
Investigation
Newsom said that as soon as she found out that the email had been shared with other co-workers, she no longer felt safe or welcome and that work became a “hostile environment.”
In her letter of resignation to the county Board of Supervisors, Newsom said the investigation dragged on and the weeks of waiting, without knowing the results, “felt like torture.”
“I was only updated when I forced the conversation with (HR Administrator) Dawn Sherman,” Newsom said in the letter. “I was left wondering what all of my co-workers were thinking when they were having to be interviewed by this investigator.”
Newsom told the TH that she was disappointed both in the investigation’s finding that her claim was “unsubstantiated” and what she felt that revealed about the county’s policies.
“Let’s just say that (the policies) do not offer any protection to victims of harassment and certainly do not define bullying nor professional behavior as organizations commonly do today,” she said.
The agreement presented to Kirkendall also references Kirkendall claiming that May continually accused him of “having feelings” for a previous victim witness coordinator.
Kirkendall told the TH on Friday that May made that accusation several times in a meeting they had, which offended him. May said he asked Kirkendall to set aside “whatever feelings” he had for the previous victim witness coordinator to work with Newsom.
The email Kirkendall sent out also outlined a meeting he had with Newsom on March 16, a day after he was told not to have such meetings by May.
Newsom told the TH that she regularly felt Kirkendall thought she was unqualified for her job. Kirkendall acknowledged that he did feel that.
Newsom began her job at the county attorney’s office in January 2020. She came from a job as a driver’s manager at Hirschbach, which followed two years of clerical work at May’s private firm and a short stint at another local law firm.
She has a bachelor’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in democracy and justice studies with an emphasis in law and justice.