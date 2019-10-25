Police said someone absconded with $30,000 worth of tools and items from a Dubuque storage facility last week.
Denis D. Faber, 60, of 331 W. Fourth St., reported the theft to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
Faber told a deputy someone broke into his storage unit at Alt’s Mini Storage, 10503 Tanzanite Drive, sometime within the past month and stole tools and “items of historical significance” estimated to total $30,000 in value, according to an incident report.
Specific items were not listed in the report, which noted an inventory of stolen items was pending.
The report also does not list how suspected burglars broke into the storage facility, or if there was video surveillance.