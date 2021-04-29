WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Tickets are available for a country music star’s performance at a local benefit concert for veterans.
Tracy Byrd will perform on Sept. 19 at the Benefit the Vets fundraiser in Worthington, along with special guests Mike and the Moonpies.
Tickets are $45 and available at benefit-the-vets.square.site, The Palace Saloon, Dyersville, and at Worthington City Hall.
Country star Joe Diffie originally was the scheduled headliner for the fundraiser in 2020, but he died in March of that year of complications from COVID-19. Mike and the Moonpies then were going to step into the headliner role, but the 2020 concert was later canceled.