The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Grant M. Glaser, 23, of 4446 Camelot Drive, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of third-degree operating while intoxicated.
  • Doug B. Horsfall, 50, of 15663 N. Point Drive, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of tools worth $2,090 between 2:30 p.m. Monday and 7:50 a.m. Tuesday from 2009 Sky Blue Drive.
  • Hy-Vee, 400 S. Locust St., reported a case of fraud resulting in the theft of $1,640 worth of gas and groceries at about 9:20 a.m. Monday.

