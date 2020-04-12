GALENA, Ill. — Jennifer Montgomery spent most of her career in the corporate world.
Her days largely were spent in an office, toiling away at the duties that are associated with a marketing professional.
All that changed two years ago. After being downsized, Montgomery took her career in an entirely different direction.
She went on to found Original Goat Yoga Galena, a business that is exactly what it sounds like: People do yoga in the proximity of goats.
Her office now is a scenic farm property in rural Jo Daviess County. Her co-workers have four legs and hooves.
“Animals don’t talk back or have opinions,” Montgomery said. “They just want to be around people, so I would say they are nice to work with.”
Montgomery is one of many tri-state business owners who make their living working alongside animals.
While the missions of these businesses — attract customers and make money — are the same as any other, the variable of having animals as a core feature provides plenty of advantages and challenges.
“It’s not like you can ignore them at any point in time,” said Steve Kunde, owner of Kunde Performance Horses in Peosta, Iowa, which provides horse training and horseback riding lessons. “You have to look after them at all times. There are a lot of people staying at home right now, but that just isn’t an option for us.”
Kunde has been operating his business for 20 years. In that time, he has learned as much about being a business owner as he has learned about horses.
While managing about 40 horses can be challenging, he said it’s rewarding work.
“It’s not like a car,” Kunde said. “You need to respect a horse at all times. That’s what we try to teach people that take lessons with us.”
Many of these business owners started their unique enterprises due to a desire to work with animals.
Christina Eisbach, owner of Hoof It Goat Treks in Galena, which allows people to go on walks with goats, said she previously worked in marketing, but she always has loved animals.
“I grew up in a rural environment where we always had animals around,” Eisbach said. “Goats were always one of my favorites.”
Eisbach said having an animal-based business comes with several challenges. The animals need daily care, making it challenging to take a vacation.
However, the little quadrupeds provide unique advantages for her business.
“They are amazing marketing material,” Eisbach said. “I can always take a picture of them doing something goofy and post it online. They are a product that never gets old.”
Montgomery said the goats not only provide a unique element to the business, but it also brings in potential customers that typically wouldn’t pay for yoga lessons in the first place.
“A lot of people don’t do yoga because they are scared they won’t appear like they are doing everything right, but people come here to see the goats,” Montgomery said. “They don’t have to worry about it being taken seriously or people looking at them. They are looking at the goats.”
While the business might require her to work seven days per week, Eisbach said she has no regrets about going into an animal-based business. The work might be challenging, but she can’t think of a better job.
“They need a lot of your attention every day,” Eisbach said. “I end each day being completely exhausted, but it’s the best kind of exhaustion because I love it.”