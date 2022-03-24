MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison for sex trafficking.
Darrius D. Redd, 33, of Manchester, was sentenced in U.S. District Court after a jury in September found him guilty of sex trafficking an adult victim by force, fraud and coercion; facilitation of prostitution; and distribution of a controlled substance to a person younger than 21, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa. Redd was convicted after a four-and-a-half-day trial.
Redd faced at least 15 years and up to life in prison for the convictions. There is no parole in the federal system.
Court documents state that Redd met the victim, who was a college student, at a gas station in February 2020.
“Redd used deceptive and coercive tactics, as well as physical force, to compel a victim to engage in sex acts in exchange for money,” according to court documents and trial evidence.
Court documents also stated, “(Redd) bought and gave her controlled substances and, when she was high, had her remove her clothes and engage in sex acts with him. (He) filmed those sex acts as leverage over her. He told her that she owed him a ‘choosing fee’ of $2,500 that she could work off through engaging in commercial sex acts and falsely promised that she would keep proceeds after she paid off that fee.”
Redd trafficked the victim in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Clive and surrounding areas of Iowa in February and March 2020, and he kept all of the money.
Documents also state that Redd supplied the victim with the controlled substance ecstasy and posted advertisements for paid sex acts with the victim and other women on an escort website.
Police in Clive responded to an altercation at a hotel there on March 8, 2020, that involved Redd and a client, at which time they interviewed the victim. But four days later, Redd trafficked her again.
“He lured her into his car by promising to give her wallet back to her and then transported her to hotel rooms to engage in commercial sex acts for two additional nights,” documents state. “During this time, he physically assaulted her, had sex with her and gave her controlled substances. After she escaped him the last time, he sent her numerous text messages claiming he had recorded her having sex and would disclose those if she did not send him money.”
Redd also distributed controlled substances to other women and attempted to recruit them to engage in commercial sex acts as well, according to trial testimony.
“Evidence at trial suggested Redd trafficked or attempted to traffic multiple women,” a press release states. “Witnesses testified that Redd targeted vulnerable and broken women who he could traffic, and he had boasted about doing so for years.”
Court documents accused him of facilitating prostitution from June 2019 through September 2020.
The release states that at Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, the federal district court judge “ruled that, during the commission of his crimes, Redd had raped two women.”
“She found further that Redd had physically restrained those women, and he had abducted them against their will,” the release states. “She also noted Redd had failed to express any remorse for his actions and he had lied while testifying at trial.”