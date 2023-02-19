Samantha Bodensteiner builds a quinzee snow shelter during a winter survival training exercise on Saturday. Three troops from Boy Scouts of America’s Northeast Iowa Council gathered at Camp Burton near Durango, Iowa, for the first such event for female scouts only.
Payton Lanning takes a break from activities to catch up on some reading at Camp Burton near Durango, Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Three troops from Boy Scouts of America's Northeast Iowa Council gathered at Camp Burton near Durango, Iowa for the first such event for female scouts only.
DURANGO, Iowa — Eleven-year-old Annika Bodensteiner put her winter survival skills to work Friday night sleeping outdoors in a tent under the stars near Durango.
It’s just one of the opportunities scouts from three all-female troops in Boy Scouts of America’s Northeast Iowa Council are being offered this weekend during a winter camp experience at Camp Burton.
Eighteen campers from Troops 19 and 194 from Dubuque and Troop 137 from Manchester arrived at Camp Burton on Friday night for a full weekend of winter activities that includes sledding, hiking, orienteering and winter survival.
“There are a lot of girls in scouts now,” said Troop 194 Scoutmaster Kary Waite, of Epworth. “This is an opportunity for them to get to know other girls in the council.”
The weekend’s schedule also includes cooking competitions, with awards for best Dutch oven pizza, hot winter beverage, unique food and pie iron dessert.
The Boys Scouts of America opened its doors to female Scouts BSA troops in 2019, with Troop 19, the area’s first all-female troop, being chartered in 2020.
“It really took off during the pandemic,” said Troop 137 Assistant Scoutmaster Travis Mensen, of Manchester.
Mensen estimated that there are about 40 girls in the council who belong to five troops.
“There is a Merit Badge University being held in Illinois this weekend, so some of the girls went to that event,” he said. “But this is a good turn-out.”
The weekend at Camp Burton is considered an advancement activity, giving the scouts the chance to work toward one of the seven ranks in scouting.
Samantha Murray, 17, of Manchester, is a member of Troop 137 and is one of the troop’s senior patrol leaders. She is working toward her Star rank, the third highest rank in scouting.
“This really gives us an opportunity to advance and learn more stuff,” she said.
Saturday morning, the scouts started the day by making breakfast with their patrols.
Jaden Kohl, 15, of Hazel Green, Wis., and a senior patrol leader of Troop 19, said it’s a good team activity.
“We get to work together,” she said. “We made what we call train wreck. There’s every breakfast food you can think of in there — sausage, bacon, hash browns, peppers, onions, eggs. It’s a lot of good food.”
Linden Kizzier, 12, of Dubuque and a member of Troop 19, said her first winter camp already has boosted her confidence.
“I’m an assistant patrol leader, but my senior patrol leader isn’t here this weekend, so I got to step up,” she said. “It’s really made me feel important.”
Waite said females in scouting is a growing trend.
“I have 16 in my troop right now, and seven more coming from Cub Scouts, so I’ll have 23,” she said. “It’s amazing how quickly we’re growing.”
Annika on Saturday was planning to spend the night outside again, this time in a tarp-covered hammock.
“It’s fun to get outside and get your hands dirty,” she said. “When you’re prepared, it’s really fun.”
