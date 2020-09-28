A set of absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 general election contain a typographical error, but the Wisconsin Elections Commission is assuring the public they will be still considered valid.
Grant County Clerk Linda Gebhard discovered that a set of ballots that were sent to Districts 2 through 4 in Platteville erroneously state they are for use in the Wisconsin primary election — with the title “official primary ballot” at the top — but the electoral races that are printed correctly reflect those of the general election.
Misprinted ballots were also sent to limited sections of the villages of Hazel Green, Livingston and Montfort and Cuba City, but Gephard said none were delivered.
She first discovered the error Sept. 18 and has since ordered new copies. Gebhard said the commission assured her that the “votes will be counted.”
City of Platteville staff said 927 of the misprinted ballots were delivered to residents, but new ones can be issued by contacting the Platteville City Clerk at 608-348-1823.
Gebhard said that if a person already voted using a misprinted absentee ballot, but wishes to cast a corrected one, they also should contact the city clerk to make arrangements.
The last day to register to vote by mail or online in Wisconsin is Oct. 14, while the final day to register at a municipal clerk’s office is 5 p.m. Oct. 30. The final day for a resident to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 29.