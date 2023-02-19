Friends of the Family’s mission is for everyone to have a home, according to Director of Programs William Bird.
The agency works to house survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and human trafficking across Iowa. It currently supports more than 200 housing units per month with rental and utility assistance across 27 counties.
In Dubuque County and the surrounding area, Friends of the Family provides transitional housing and housing assistance to its clients, particularly those who have been made homeless as a result of trafficking and abuse under its Safely Home program. Friends of the Family currently serves 15 to 20 households in Dubuque County.
It also operates an emergency shelter in Waverly, Iowa, as well as other confidential emergency shelter locations across a 14-county area.
Friends of the Family’s primary support is as a Rapid Rehousing program, providing deposit and short-term rental assistance as well as helping connect clients with long-term housing assistance such as the federal housing choice voucher program.
About half of the agency’s funding came from federal, state and county-level grants in its 2021-2022 fiscal year. The other half came from local grants and foundations.
Friends of the Family does not own or rent housing directly to clients, instead working as a third party between local landlords and clients.
The intent is to place clients and their families in residences with a lease in the clients’ names, so that clients are free to continue independently when they no longer require support.
“That way, when they no longer need Friends of the Family, they have a house in their name already,” Bird said.
Housing support specialists such as Hannah Boecker work with local landlords to get clients leases. Rising housing costs have made that more of a challenge lately, however.
Since many clients might need ongoing rental assistance, Boecker has to persuade landlords to accept vouchers at the federally-calculated Fair Market Rent rate, which has lagged behind rising housing costs in communities such as Dubuque.
“It can get tricky, finding units that are available at that price,” Boecker said. “We talk with landlords about, ‘Hey, how can I best serve your needs so we can get our needs met?’”
In addition to housing, Friends of the Family focuses on providing “wraparound services” to support clients in their new homes, such as connecting them with support groups and mental health services.
Friends of the Family’s staff are trauma-informed, but Bird emphasized that staff are not professional mental health counselors or therapists.
“If someone’s struggled with sexual abuse, we’re trying to connect them with a provider who specializes in that,” Bird said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
