GALENA, Ill. — Work may begin as early as next month on a major renovation project at Galena Middle School after the district school board last week approved a $16.3 million bid for construction.
The project will add 45,000 square feet to the middle school and renovate the 44,000 square feet in the building’s current footprint. The completed facility will house the district’s pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students.
Sjostrom & Sons, of Rockford, Ill., received the contract with a bid of $16,355,335 for hard construction costs. The vote was 6-0, with Board Member Brian McIntyre absent for the vote.
The selection came in the second round of bids for the project after initial bids were about $6 million over estimated construction costs. Board members approved design changes while preserving the planned building footprint and put the project out for bids again earlier this month.
“We didn’t feel like we took anything away from the kids or the learning spaces,” School Board President Arlee Stodden said of the board’s design changes. “We mostly tried to look at alternative materials.”
Superintendent Tim Vincent said the district originally estimated the total project cost at $15 million, with construction costs accounting for $13.2 million.
He said officials will cover increased construction costs with $2 million from the district’s capital fund, which they previously had withheld to be used for potential future renovations at the high school, as well as just over $1 million from the district’s working cash fund. The majority of funds for the project will come from 1-cent sales tax revenue.
“That will get us all the way home to where we can comfortably accept the bid without touching our operating funds,” Vincent said.
The board is expected to vote on formal construction contracts at a special meeting at the end of this month, and site work could begin in April.
Vincent said the goal is to build the new academic wing by fall 2023 and house the district’s middle school students there while the current building is renovated. Elementary students then would move to the completed building by December 2023.
“We’re definitely excited to move forward and do a project that takes care of 10 of our 14 grades,” he said. “ … It’s a huge win for the district and something that will put us light years forward compared to where we are now.”
After the votes came up short in three bond referendums for district projects over the past decade, Stodden said the prospect of breaking ground at last is thrilling.
“This community deserves it, and we’re excited that we have something approved and ready to move forward,” she said.