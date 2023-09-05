Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The Dubuque County Fair Association will hold board elections later this month.
Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.
Voting is open to Dubuque County residents ages 18 and older. A valid driver’s license or state-issued identification card will be required for voting.
Eight seats with three-year terms are open.
Current board members must nominate candidates and prospective candidates must attend a fair board meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the fairgrounds.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.