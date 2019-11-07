DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Tessa Tauke has become something of an expert in tape over the past several months.
For an FFA agriscience fair project, the Beckman Catholic High School freshman tested out multiple types of tape at different temperatures and on different surfaces.
She drew inspiration from her family’s use of tape to patch up equipment at their farm, but the applications of her research have gone beyond that.
“It’s not usual for many things to break (at home), but if that happens, then I know what to use,” Tessa said. “And even people around (school), if you put up a sign or something, people ask me, ‘Oh, is this the right type of tape?’”
Tessa’s research was recognized nationally last week when she placed first in her division and category at the National FFA Agriscience Fair.
Tessa, seven classmates and one recent Beckman graduate participated in the contest at the National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. Each finished in the top 10 in the nation in their individual competitions.
“Ultimately, it’s teaching all of these kids to be better speakers and tell their story, and that’s something that is very important to be successful in the real world,” FFA adviser Dawn Mausser said.
To compete, the students developed research projects based on agricultural and food science issues. National competitors were selected from among state fair winners.
Student projects included an examination of the shelf life of different flours, public perception of cannabis as an alternative medicine and the impact of road salt and brine on grass.
Sean Kluesner, a senior, built a prototype gravity-powered generator that uses ultraviolet light to sanitize water. The device could be used by small farmers in developing countries, he said.
Sean ended up taking sixth in his division and category at the national fair.
“I’ve never been to a national competition, so this being my first one, it was a good experience,” he said.
Freshmen Leah Thier and Lauren Cherne worked on a project to test how temperature impacts bacteria in different kinds of meat.
The two measured bacteria in ground and whole beef, pork and chicken that had been cooked and left either in a heated buffet or at room temperature.
“A lot of people locally will cook a frozen pizza and then leave it out all night and then eat it for breakfast the next day,” Leah said. “So now I get to tell people, ‘Hey, you want to get sick? that’s a great way to get sick.’”
The pair placed fourth in their contest.
“Just knowing that we were considered (among) the highest in the nation was really cool,” Lauren said.
Other students representing Beckman at the agriscience fair were freshmen Grace Helle, Jordan Thier and John Paul Grebner; junior Laina Marbach and now-college freshman Shelby Westhoff.
Three competitors from the Shullsburg (Wis.) FFA chapter also were represented at the national agriscience fair.