ASBURY, Iowa — One person was injured in a crash Tuesday night near Asbury.

Andrew R.C. Schmidt, 17, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash occurred at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on Hales Mill Road. A report stated that Schmidt was driving north when his vehicle drifted off the roadway and entered a ditch.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.