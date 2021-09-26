For those younger than 18 who find themselves in legal trouble, the court system is set up with a hopeful eye toward future success.
That is reflected in the ways language used in the juvenile justice system differs from the adult criminal justice system, said Iowa District Court Associate Juvenile Judge Thomas Straka, the primary juvenile judge for Dubuque and Delaware counties.
“If you’re an adult, you have a trial. If you’re a juvenile, you have an adjudication hearing. If you’re an adult found guilty of a crime, you have a sentencing. A juvenile has a disposition hearing,” he said. “... Basically, we’re trying not to have them labeled as a youth. I think it can be a self-fulfilling prophecy, if you’re labeled as such-and-such.”
Court officials say there are a variety of reasons youth act out in ways that result in juvenile charges, including family issues and mental health struggles. Many of those offenders are able to participate in programming that keeps them out of courtrooms, though that is not always the case.
According to data provided by the Dubuque County Clerk of Courts office, the peak of juvenile delinquent cases filed in the past five years was in 2019, with 131 total cases. That number decreased to 91 cases in 2020, and 2021 has seen 36 juvenile cases filed as of Sept. 14.
But Juvenile Court Supervisor John McEnany said the number of juvenile complaints coming before a judge has been decreasing over the past decade, thanks in part to the area’s efforts to support low-risk offenders in other ways.
He also noted that complaint numbers have dramatically decreased over the past two decades, with a peak in 2005 of around 900 complaints in Dubuque County. Last year, complaints numbered around 400.
“We have a fine system in Dubuque and fine people that work in the system with the kids,” he said. “Hopefully, it makes things better for everyone.”
Straka said he also has seen a recent downward trend in juvenile caseloads, but the goal always remains the same: getting the best support for children or teens who find themselves entangled with the law.
“The most encouraging thing is that some of them feel hopeless, and they come in here and commit to staying in school, commit to getting a job,” Straka said. “There’s a lot of people involved in the juvenile system. It’s a team approach, and the best days are the ones when we can walk out these doors and say, ‘The team did good on this one.’”
Delinquent court process
Straka said there are two ways a juvenile delinquency case makes it to his courtroom: a juvenile undergoing diversion efforts does not comply with them, or the offense is serious enough to warrant a call from Juvenile Court Services, such as incidents involving serious injuries or weapons.
“Those are the calls I get in the middle of the night,” he said. “This is my 15th year working with Juvenile Court Services, and they’re all very experienced. If they’re calling me, there’s a reason for it. There’s a pretty good chance the juvenile will end up in detention.”
Once in court, juveniles have the same rights as adults charged with a crime, besides the right to a jury trial, Straka said. Instead, a judge always renders the verdict.
While guilty adults face imprisonment, the juvenile system typically recommends rehabilitation services focused on what is best for the juvenile, Straka said.
“The goal is, A, not coming back here, and, B, helping them become a productive member of the community,” he said. “It’s a balancing act, weighing the needs of the juvenile versus community safety.”
Kristy Hefel, supervisor of the public defender office in Dubuque, has focused on juvenile cases for the past five years. She also stressed that the needs of a juvenile are the most important part of court proceedings.
“A lot of these kids have very unstable home lives or do not have positive role models,” she said. “We can perhaps provide some of that and those things lacking at home so they can be successful adults.”
McEnany said rates of juvenile delinquency charges going to court are down from the beginning of the decade, in part due to the increased emphasis on providing youth diversion services outside of the court.
He also said only 7% of juvenile delinquent complaints went to court in 2020 in Dubuque County, noting that there were fewer complaints generally last year as youth staying home during the pandemic drove down the number of delinquent acts.
“I would say that’s the absolute lowest I’ve ever heard of and maybe the lowest it will ever be,” he said.
Straka said judges try to grant the least restrictive sentence during a juvenile’s deposition hearing. If a juvenile is granted a consent decree, charges can be dismissed if the juvenile complies with probation.
Moving up the continuum of services, juveniles can be ordered to serve probation without having the charge dismissed. This is followed by an order to attend a community treatment program, then a residential facility.
Sending a juvenile to the state training school in Eldora, Iowa, is the most restrictive service, he said. Juveniles sent there must work toward a diploma and can go on to do vocational training.
Straka noted that only boys are allowed at the school. But he hopes a similar service may be offered to girls in the future, as he has seen the benefits of the school over the years. For girls, a residential facility is the most restrictive service available.
“We’ve had tremendous results with the state training school,” Straka said. “The problem is, a lot of male youths thrive in a positive, structured place, but then they go back to the same environment (at home). I’ve had boys go two or three times, and they flourish, but then they come back to the community.”
Trying as adults
Multiple Dubuque shootings involving juveniles have made headlines this year, and their cases have made their way into adult court.
Two juveniles have been charged in the July 17 fatal shooting of Robert W. Powell-Moore, 18. A 14-year-old girl will remain charged as a juvenile with voluntary manslaughter and carrying weapons.
But the case of Jaquez B.L. Pease, 15, has been waived to adult court. He now faces several charges from the shooting, including voluntary manslaughter.
Straka said he typically waives a case to adult court if a juvenile has gone through most of the juvenile services available, if the offender would be better served in adult court or if a juvenile offender is nearing the age of 18.
Forcible felony charges also go immediately to adult court if the offender is 16 or older, he said. However, an attorney representing the juvenile can file a reverse waiver to try and bring back the case to juvenile court.
Davon M. Cornwell, 17, immediately was charged in adult court in connection with a July 26 shooting. Cornwell was charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a forcible felony, after authorities said he shot Alexander J. Carman, 17. Cornwell also faces a charge of trafficking in stolen weapons in connection with the incident.
Cornwell has pleaded not guilty, but his attorney has filed a reverse waiver seeking to send his case to the juvenile system. A hearing on the matter is set for Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Speaking in broad terms, Straka said prior contact with the justice system and which juvenile services someone has received factor into the decision to waive a juvenile to adult court.
“At some point, you run out of services,” he said.
However, attorneys representing a teen may argue that their client would benefit from repeat services.
Hefel cited a number of challenges with juveniles being waived to adult court, including seclusion in jail, being away from their families and interacting with much older offenders.
“The focus is not on rehabilitation,” she said. “The focus is how to survive in an adult world, because you’re younger and smaller and more likely to be victimized in the system.”
She stressed the benefits of all juvenile offenders receiving rehabilitation services, adding that some matters can be reassessed for further sentencing after the juvenile turns 18.
“You can have an incident that seems very bad, but until you know all the circumstances of it, there may be defenses. There may be things that happened outside general reporting of it,” Hefel said. “If a kid is given the chance to be rehabilitated and be a successful member of society as opposed to going to adult court and becoming a hardened criminal, I think society wins.”
Messaging to youth
In addition to court proceedings, several diversion efforts outside the court system are dedicated to giving youth a chance to succeed before going to a courtroom.
Jodi Zeal, the victim witness coordinator in the Jo Daviess County (Ill.) State’s Attorney office, also has been involved with the county’s Juvenile Justice Council since 2009, two years after the council was formed in the absence of the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program.
“The vision of the council is to do whatever we could do to help juveniles be productive and strive for young people to respect people and their community,” she said.
Zeal said the council has set up programs for six school districts in Jo Daviess County on topics such as drug awareness and the importance of healthy relationships. While the group’s programming has been put on pause since the pandemic began, members hope to resume soon.
“Sometimes, I think there are situations where kids don’t know law enforcement is there to help everyone, or something happened that made them not sure police are there to help them,” Zeal said. “We want to remind them that there are a lot of people to reach out to for help.”
Mimi Holesinger, Dubuque Community Schools’ director of behavior and learning supports, said any incidents of students involved with the legal system are handled through juvenile courts.
“We are just in a very positive partnership with them,” she said. “If kids are involved in the legal system, we just support them and try to get them back to being successful students.”
She added that the district focuses on supporting positive behaviors of students and teaching missing skills when positive behaviors aren’t there.
“The approach would depend on the level of the student and the individual needs of that student,” she said. “There are so many teachable moments that our staff uses.”
Alternate path
Delinquency complaints that don’t make it to the courtroom often are resolved through alternative diversion efforts to help children.
McEnany said there are many diversion programs focused on helping kids, and more of them have gone through those programs in the past few years.
“Once upon a time, we had a one-size-fits-all approach that was really ineffective and inefficient,” he said. “We can’t be something for everyone. … We have a really directed focus on addressing the youth that need the most help.”
One Dubuque County diversion initiative is Restorative Strategies, which program director Jim Jelinske joined in 2019. The initiative is offered through the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, though it was previously under the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA.
“People don’t always buy into (the program’s mission),” he said. “People say, ‘They should go to jail. Why do they get a break?’ But it takes that push to show it’s a community advocate program.”
Since 2019, the program has annually served 74 Dubuque County youth who have been referred to the initiative, Jelinske said. Cases taken by Restorative Strategies typically are for first-time offenders who have committed misdemeanor offenses such as shoplifting, simple assault or vandalism. Cases are referred through Juvenile Court Services, police and schools.
Participants in the program take part in a “circle conference,” where a trained program facilitator leads a discussion with anyone involved in an incident, including the offender, any victims, family members and law enforcement. An agreement is reached on what offenders must do to make up for their mistakes and have the potential offense wiped.
Steve Sanders, a member of Masonic organization Oxus Grotto, said members of the organization participated in a circle conference after their Asbury meeting space was vandalized earlier this year by a group of boys, resulting in $14,000 worth of damage.
“I truly believe that they were just kids making some really dumb choices,” Sanders said. “All the guys were in agreement to work with them if they were willing to work with us.”
The boys have spent the summer helping the organization with various projects and events, and they also must pay restitution to the group.
“It’s a good process. Hopefully they have a lot of success with it,” Sanders said. “It remains to be seen if it made a difference, but I hope so.”
A Dubuque mother, who wished to remain anonymous to protect her child’s identity, also got involved with Restorative Strategies last year following an incident with her son.
“He was home and bored and decided to make a bad decision,” she said. “He had never made a bad decision before. It definitely was a shock to us. We didn’t find out about it until a police officer showed up at our house.”
She said the program was a good way to show children the consequences of their actions without having a delinquency charge on their records.
“For someone who had not been in trouble and may not have realized the ramifications happening from this, being able to do the program helps (kids) realize that decisions have consequences,” she said.
Jelinske added that, of the dozens of youth who have participated in the program, only three have reoffended.
“Going through the costly court system is alleviated, but there’s still accountability,” Jelinske said. “... For 36 years, I’ve been working with families and kids, and I think this has been the most impactful.”