Grant County supervisors recently agreed to provide protective status to jailers.
Supervisors voted, 11-5, to change the designation for those who work with inmates at the Grant County Jail.
Protective status provides multiple benefits. First, jailers will be able to retire at 50, rather than 55. They also would qualify for disability benefits from the Wisconsin Retirement System.
The move is expected to cost the county $40,000. Sheriff Nate Dreckman told supervisors the decision will make it easier to attract and retain jail workers.