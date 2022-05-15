As MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center approaches its second anniversary, a local service club continues to raise funds toward the $250,000 pledge it made to the center three years ago.
Mercy Service Club raises most of its funds through the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center gift shop. The shop is staffed by volunteers, and profits go toward charitable contributions for needs within MercyOne Dubuque, specifically for women and children.
“We are chipping away at this pledge and are nearing the halfway mark,” said Marilynne Field, president of Mercy Service Club. “(This is) an amazing achievement considering we were closed for almost four months and then only open to hospital staff during the (COVID-19) lockdown.”
Founded more than 70 years ago, Mercy Service Club has donated more than $4 million to MercyOne Dubuque for everything from medical equipment to subsidizing medical bills.
The $250,000 pledge to the cancer center has been the group’s largest commitment to date.
“We owe a huge thanks to the hospital personnel who have kept us afloat and been so supportive,” Field said. “Without their support, our coffers wouldn’t have been able to give, and that’s our mission.”
In honor of the Mercy Service Club pledge, members of the group will tour the cancer center on June 1.
The gift shop is located at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.