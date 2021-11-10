LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County property owners will see a tax decrease on the county portion of their bills in 2022, the fourth consecutive year the rate has declined.
The county’s $52.2 million budget reflects a 2.6% levy rate decrease, from $3.42 per $1,000 in assessed property valuation to $3.33 per $1,000.
“It was a lot of work,” Grant County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Keeney said after board members unanimously approved the budget on Tuesday. “The department heads worked well together.”
The tax rate decrease resulted from both a $151 million countywide increase in assessed property value, or 4%, and county leaders’ efforts to reduce their debt levy.
Supervisors are continuing to pay off several outstanding debts concerning retirement liability, the county nursing home and the construction of the $25 million Grant County Community Services Building, which was completed in 2019 and is located south of Lancaster.
To avoid burdening taxpayers with an approximately $1.5 million annual debt service payment, the county will offset a portion using about $780,000 that had been previously levied for capital projects.
Major projects budgeted this year include construction work on Grant County highways O, Q, A, M and T, replacement of security panels and smoke detectors at the county-owned nursing home, Orchard Manor, and the purchase of multiple law enforcement vehicles.
“We tried to keep some (capital projects) from every department just to keep some rotation going because if you get too far behind … you end up getting in a mess,” said Finance Director Amanda Degenhardt.
All county employees and Keeney will receive two 1% wage increases effective Jan. 1 and July 3. Meanwhile, a new wage schedule for non-union employees will be implemented. Both adjustments totaled $507,000 in new costs.
Rising health insurance premiums also added about $285,000 to the budget.
The health and social services departments were able to reduce their costs by a net total of $801,000 using funds that had carried over from previous years.
Federal aid through the American Rescue Plan Act did not affect the budget, Keeney said. Most of the dollars were applied to one-time costs, such as a $16 million broadband fiber loop project that will circumnavigate the county.