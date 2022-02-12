He often pointed out to his children that their last name means “honest” in German.
He made that a point to live by.
Charles “Mark” Ehrlich, of Dubuque, died on Feb. 4 at the age of 84.
“Once he decided something, that was that,” said his daughter Carol Blasen.
Mark was born on July 13, 1937, to Dubuque farmers Fred and Thelma Ehrlich. He was a middle child of 13. The family lived on a dairy farm off of West 32nd Street.
Throughout Mark’s life, if anyone had a problem, his siblings could always turn to their reserved, resourceful brother.
“Mark will know what to do,” they would say. “He’ll fix that for you.”
Mark attended Holy Ghost Catholic School through the eighth grade.
He met Lois Dague in 1955, introduced through his brother and a girlfriend of Lois. The four met at the former Melody Mill dance hall.
Mark was not much of a dance partner, Lois said.
“He was a farm boy. No dancing lessons for him,” she said. “That’s OK. We still went around the floor just fine.”
He also was tall, which caught her eye.
“I’ve always liked tall guys,” Lois said. “And he had a nice build, and I’ve always liked tall guys with a nice build. And he had all his hair then.”
They married two years later, the start of a 64-year relationship.
Mark served in the Iowa National Guard from 1956 through 1965, completing his service as a master sergeant. He attended night school to learn sheet-metal-working and became a shop foreman at a string of employers, including Geisler Brothers Co. Mark retired in 1995.
“He liked to fashion things and read the plans and be able to follow them and look at the plans and know if somebody was leaving something out,” Lois said.
Mark and Lois had six children: Carol, Chuck, Craig, Steve, Shelley and Vicki.
Fifty-six kids lived in their Dubuque neighborhood.
“It was really the best childhood you could imagine,” Steve said. “Every parent knew every child in the neighborhood. We’ve all been in every house.”
Mothers were always home, and if they told any of the kids to do something, the children treated the order as if it came from their own. Or else.
Mark would not let his children sleep until noon nor watch television on sunny days.
“He’d unplug it, and you didn’t dare plug that TV back in — ever,” Shelley said. “You plugged it in when it got too cold to go outside and play.”
So, the kids would watch television when Dad was at work and keep an eye on the clock. When he would arrive home soon, they better get outside.
The siblings were expected to complete chores, whether it was cutting the grass or washing the dishes. All partook.
Mark taught himself how to repair guns, reading books and studying. He could see what was broken.
In 1969, Mark opened a sporting goods store and gun repair shop outside his home, which he operated for 35 years. Mark kept evening and Saturday hours in addition to his full-time job.
Word of his technical finesse spread.
“If he was going to have his name on it, it was going to be perfect,” Carol said.
Even after Mark stopped gunsmithing, people still dropped by. Worst of all, they wanted to chat. Mark just wanted to tinker on his projects. His family eventually changed its phone number.
Among the many things Mark constructed were a wood splitter, metal bending machine and even his family home. If Mark lacked a tool, he fabricated that, too.
Mark built a cannon and shot it once a year on July 4, then was quick to hide it away before the police caught wind. They never did.
He instilled his resourcefulness in his children. Try to do things yourself. Make a go of it.
“I’m not afraid to tackle any project,” Craig said.
To relax, Mark hunted and fished, activities that he continued until his early 80s. He was a member of the Key West Sportsman’s Club.
At the end of the day, Mark looked forward to his 4 p.m. martini: vodka, two olives and easy on the ice.
He learned to fly airplanes in his late 30s — a four-seater Piper Cub. Mark piloted trips to Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Lake Geneva, Wis.; and St. Louis.
“He’d rent it for an hour,” Lois said. “When rent got too high, he said, ‘It’s either feed the kids or fly. I guess we’ve got to feed the kids.’”
His family is not sure why Mark enjoyed flying. It might have been the challenge of studying maps and diagrams while planning the trips. Perhaps it was because Mark was able to control the vehicle.
“He was someone who liked to be in control,” Lois said.
There wasn’t a dream of his own that Mark didn’t fulfill, such as hunting for elk and antelope out West. He always found a way.
In the period leading up to his death, Mark grew weak over a period of months.
He ate a bowl of soup on the day he died. Mark was full and asked Lois to help him to his chair in the living room. He closed his eyes.
“I don’t want ya’ to try to keep me alive and go through all this,” Mark had told Lois, referring to life support machines.
“He always said, ‘Just let me go,’” Lois said. “‘When it’s my time, I want to go.’
“So, it was his time.”