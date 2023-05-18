Swaths of the area’s two largest communities have experienced high poverty rates for more than 30 years, according to a recent U.S. Census Bureau report.
The Census Bureau categorized two local census tracts — one that covers downtown Dubuque and the other eastern Platteville — as areas of persistent poverty, meaning the percentage of the population at or below the federal poverty rate has been greater than 20% for a 30-year period beginning in 1989.
In Dubuque County’s Census Tract 1, 20.5% of residents lived below the poverty line in 2021, per the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey five-year estimates. In Grant County’s Census Tract 9609, that figure is 27.3%.
Recommended for you
“What you’re talking about is in repeat cross-sections of a geographic area, 20% of people are poor,” said Tim Smeeding, a professor of public policy at University of Wisconsin-Madison. “Usually it’s lack of industry, or it could be a declining area with a lot of elderly people who haven’t got enough cash.”
Jacqueline Hunter, an assistant professor of education at Clarke University in Dubuque who lives downtown, noted downtown Dubuque is an area that would have been disproportionately impacted by industrial decline, particularly after major employers such as John Deere Dubuque Works and Dubuque Packing Co. laid off employees in the early 1980s.
“You already had a section of poverty that existed, and I know Dubuque was hit hard by that national loss of industry over the last 40, 50 years,” Hunter said.
She also pointed to the movement of middle class residents to the city’s West End as well as subsequent “White flight” as minority residents moved into the downtown area.
“As the western part of Dubuque began to expand, that’s where your tax dollars went, that’s where your middle class would eventually go,” she said.
According to American Community Survey data tabulated by Census Reporter, Census Tract 1, whose residential area is bounded by 17th Street to the north and Bluff Street to the west, had a poverty rate more than 1.5 times the rate of Dubuque and more than double that of the county in 2021.
Joe Noll, former president of the Downtown Neighborhood Association, has lived in the area since 1972.
“Things have improved quite a bit, but folks still struggle,” Noll said. “There are people who don’t have jobs or good benefits or are elderly.”
He noted many of his neighbors struggled with limited transportation options and access to affordable grocery options. Residents in downtown Dubuque are considerably more likely than the rest of the city to carpool or use public transit, per Census Reporter.
More recently, Noll said, his neighbors also have struggled with climbing rent. Some 82% of housing units in the downtown census tract are renter-occupied, compared to 35% in the rest of Dubuque.
Officials at the city’s Office of Shared Prosperity and Neighborhood Support said the Census Bureau report did not represent the improved socioeconomic conditions of downtown Dubuque, pointing out that poverty in Census Tract 1 had declined from 38% in the American Community Survey’s 2010 five-year data. The national poverty rate declined 1.2 percentage points over the same period.
The portion of high school graduates and college degree holders downtown also had climbed.
“This is an area persistent in poverty, but if you look at it in terms of growth, Census Tract 1 is an area of opportunity,” said Bryan Moose, a data analyst with the Office of Shared Prosperity.
In Census Tract 9609, which covers eastern Platteville and the surrounding area east of Wisconsin 80, the poverty rate is only slightly higher than the city as a whole, for which the rate is 25.6%. The census tract also had a median household income close to the city median, though still lower, and similar rates of renter occupancy.
Sakara Wages, an adjunct lecturer at University of Wisconsin-Platteville and a doctoral candidate in social welfare, said the census data had picked up on a divide between Census Tract 9609 and its western neighbor Census Tract 9610, where UW-P is located.
“The town is sort of bifurcated,” Wages said. “In (Census Tract) 9610, it’s mostly homeowners and college-related renters, while the majority of low-income housing is in 9609.”
Smeeding also expressed skepticism of Platteville’s poverty data, noting that census takers in Madison were prone to counting college students as having low or no incomes, even if those students were receiving financial aid or support from their parents.
Wages said the data also captured the divide between university students and staff and those outside the university’s orbit who have limited local resources for housing, mental health and other issues connected with poverty.
“So if you are a student or employed at the university, then you are not in poverty,” Wages said. “If you are born and raised in Platteville and decide not to go to college, then there are very few opportunities for you in town and with limited resources that are difficult to access.”
Platteville Common Council member Lynne Parrott backed Wages’ assessment, adding that the area also has limited access to daycare and after-school programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.