Areas of persistent poverty
Anthony Frenzel Telegraph Herald

Swaths of the area’s two largest communities have experienced high poverty rates for more than 30 years, according to a recent U.S. Census Bureau report.

The Census Bureau categorized two local census tracts — one that covers downtown Dubuque and the other eastern Platteville — as areas of persistent poverty, meaning the percentage of the population at or below the federal poverty rate has been greater than 20% for a 30-year period beginning in 1989.

Recommended for you

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.