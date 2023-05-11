DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A beloved Dyersville medical center will now offer a more secure and easier-to-navigate gateway to its facility.
Since August of last year, MercyOne in Dyersville has been hard at work remodeling its emergency room entrance, which previously was the source of some confusion and a few safety concerns.
Serving an average of 115 patients per month, Jackie Bierman, director of MercyOne Dyersville and interim director of MercyOne Cancer Center, said the organization recognized that convenient health care for the rural community was essential, and part of that is ensuring patients have an enjoyable visit.
Recommended for you
The upgraded ER entrance eliminates the “wind tunneling” effect that was an issue previously, and one of the project’s intentions was to make the entrance easier for patients while also offering better workflow for staff.
Patients now have well-defined waypoints to follow, and it eliminates any stress experienced by staff if they come upon an unknown person who could just be innocently lost within the complex.
So far, the project has been very well received and there are far fewer occurrences of visitors walking around confused about where to go.
In addition to the physical changes, the hospital has also upgraded its technological footprint, which promises to add an additional layer of security.
With a new video camera doorbell system in place, visitors can just state their business and staff can push a button to allow entrance — greatly enhancing safety for patients and staff, Bierman said. As a rural hospital with limited staff, this is a welcome relief, especially during after-hours.
While the entrance was celebrated with a ribbon cutting, MercyOne is still in the midst of another project that will improve its emergency room.
Thanks in part to donations from Joe and Helen Ertl, of Scale Model Toys, and Black Hills Energy, the ER will be getting new cabinets and lighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.