A 13-year-old was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk Monday morning outside of a Dubuque school.
The boy was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque to be treated for minor injuries, according to Dubuque police. The boy’s name has not been released.
Police said Charles H. Jacobs, 69, of Dubuque, was traveling north on North Grandview Avenue at about 7:10 a.m. when he failed to stop at the crosswalk outside of George Washington Middle School, and his vehicle struck the boy.
Jacobs was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian’s right of way.