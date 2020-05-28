MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Meteorologists have confirmed that two additional tornadoes struck eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois on Saturday afternoon.
The two additional tornadoes occurred south of Maquoketa, in Jackson County, and near Lost Nation, in Clinton County, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service reports that the additional tornado in Jackson County touched down at 1:53 p.m. and caused single damage to several homes near Prairie Creek Golf Course, just south of Maquoketa. The tornado had estimated winds of 80 mph and traveled 1.5 miles for about four minutes.
Storms produced seven tornadoes Saturday, including weak ones near Andrew, Iowa, that passed through rural portions of Cedar and Jones counties, and Warren, Ill.