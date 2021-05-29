HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — In the last four years, Victoria Rouse found her place in the music department at Southwestern High School.
“It felt like a home that you could go to in school,” she said.
Her teachers say Rouse was instrumental in welcoming new students to the home she found.
“It’s very important for (younger students) to really have a mentor and a place they feel they belong, and that’s what Victoria has done,” said Southwestern band teacher Erin Feldman. “She has really helped make this a place where the kids want to be, where they feel safe and where they feel like they have a family.”
Rouse, 18, is one of 40 students graduating from Southwestern this Sunday. In addition to playing the flute in the band, she participated in choir and school musicals and joined the forensics team in her junior year after a friend encouraged her to try out.
That year’s forensics season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year, she and her partner had to record their piece and submit it virtually instead of performing in person.
“Going from ordinary to virtual forensics was kind of different, but I felt that we handled it really, really well this year,” Rouse said. “We actually made it to state and got second place and were one point away from a gold medal at state.”
Feldman described Rouse as a dependable member of her many activities.
“She’s never missed a pep band or marching band performance, or a band concert, or a national anthem with the choir,” she said.
Rouse has also handled several physical challenges. In elementary school, she was diagnosed with a hearing loss and wore hearing aids until her sophomore year. She also wore a cast on her right foot for nearly five months in fifth grade and worked with a doctor to correct a tendency to walk on her toes, as her left leg is longer than her right. She now walks flat-footed, although she still has a slight limp.
“Sometimes people will ask, ‘Why are you walking like that? Are you hurt?’” she said. “I’ll just explain, ‘It’s just a natural thing that I was born with.’”
Feldman said this positive outlook is typical of Rouse.
“She is the sweetest, kindest person I have ever met in my life,” Feldman said. “She never has a bad attitude, she is continually positive … She’s definitely a person who (believes) the glass is half full, and that’s something that we always need.”
In the fall, Rouse will attend Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in its two-year veterinary technician program. She eventually hopes to complete a five-year internship at a zoo and become a certified zoological veterinary technician.
“I love the variety, learning about the different animals and where they’re from,” she said. “I like different hands-on activities. I don’t like doing the same old thing every single day. I want to experience the difference.”