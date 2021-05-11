KIELER, Wis. — Authorities said three people were injured Sunday in a crash in southwest Wisconsin that was caused by an intoxicated driver.
Drivers James Vanvors, 47, of Dubuque, and Taylor Brandt, 27, of Dubuque, as well as her child, were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 3:55 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 61/151 north of Exit 1 and south of Kieler. A press release states that Vanvors was southbound when he switched from the right lane to the left lane, but he went onto the gravel shoulder and started to slide. His vehicle came back onto the roadway and struck the driver’s side of the southbound vehicle being driven by Brandt.
“Both vehicles slid from the roadway into the grass median,” the release states. “Brandt’s vehicle rolled several times and came to rest on its roof back in the southbound lanes. Vanvors’s vehicle continued from the median and crossed both northbound lanes. The truck traveled over 100 yards into a wooded area before stopping.”
Authorities said Vanvors was arrested for operating while intoxicated. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.