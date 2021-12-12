While federal COVID-19 relief dollars have given Dubuque Community Schools leaders more time to plan, officials say they still must find ways to reduce future expenditures.
That means conversations still are on the horizon about the future of district facilities, which include potentially reducing the number of schools and other measures.
“(The COVID-19 dollars have) given us time to start planning because those dollars will be coming to an end as far as we know at this point in time,” said Kevin Kelleher, the district’s chief financial officer.
Kelleher recently shared with school board members financial projections for the recently completed and current fiscal years. That data included the impact of federal COVID-19 funding on the district’s unspent balance, which is like a savings account for the general fund.
Kelleher said that for the fiscal year that ended June 30, the district’s unspent balance is expected to be just less than $14 million, an increase of about $3.5 million from the prior year. District officials aim to have one month’s worth of expenditures in their unspent balance, which for fiscal year 2020-2021 equates to $11.5 million.
The increase was helped by the district’s COVID-19 funding, of which officials used about $5.4 million to supplant typical operating expenditures. That included paying salaries of staff who switched to teaching online and funding substitute and staff leave associated with COVID-19, Kelleher said.
“This has helped us with being able to keep a healthy unspent balance,” Kelleher said.
For the current fiscal year, district leaders expect the unspent balance will increase by another $1 million with the help of COVID-19 funds.
The school district has received nearly $23 million in federal COVID-19 aid. Some of that is being used to supplant otherwise existing expenses, while other funds are being used to pay for new, pandemic-related expenditures.
Kelleher said the federal funds have made a significant impact on the district’s finances. He noted that without the additional dollars, the projected unspent balance for the end of the 2021-2022 fiscal year would be about $4.5 million after accounting for pandemic spending.
Still, he noted, the deadline to spend the federal dollars is September 2023. After that, the unspent balance is at risk of declining again.
“After that point when those funds run out, then the way we are currently operating and spending dollars, it shows that decline in unspent balance,” Kelleher said.
At the beginning of the year, officials started talking with school board members about the future of district facilities as a way to reduce operational costs amid concerns about low state aid increases and a declining unspent balance. Options discussed included reducing the number of schools in the district.
Kelleher said that while the COVID-19 dollars have given officials more time to plan their next steps, those facilities conversations still are needed.
“It’s giving us the opportunity to plan and put practices in place to do things we need to do before that (unspent balance) decline starts to happen,” Kelleher said.
Those conversations with board members are expected to start early next year, at which point Kelleher aims to have further financial projections.
School Board Member Kate Parks, who chairs the board’s Facilities/Support Services Committee, said she feels the district is in a good financial position at this point. She thinks district leaders have been good stewards of COVID-19 funds, particularly in efforts to help students make up for lost learning.
“I think that’s been really important, to make sure that we’re using the funds in that way, and I’ve been really pleased that that’s been the priority,” she said.
Still, she said, concerns remain on the horizon about making sure the unspent balance stays at the right level as enrollment goes down and state funding remains stagnant. The federal COVID-19 funds are temporary, and inflation continues to drive up costs for the district.
She said she is anxious and curious to see what conversations about district facilities will look like going forward. Those conversations both allow district leaders to look at financial efficiencies but also how they can better meet student needs.
“We know that there’s going to be some strains coming down the pipe, so we have to really plan ahead to make sure we’re in a good position as a district to provide a good education for the students,” Parks said.
School Board President Tami Ryan likewise said she thinks the district has been responsible with COVID-19 funds but that the money has “delayed the inevitable” downward trajectory of the district’s unspent balance.
She said that without the COVID-19 dollars, the money the district receives from the state does not keep up with the increasing everyday expenses to run the district. She also noted that district leaders might want to keep some of the services they have added with COVID-19 funds.
She said as district leaders begin conversations about facilities, they will need to examine why enrollment is decreasing and where students are located. District officials previously reported that their overall student head count fell by 6% from fall 2016 to this fall, down to 10,536 this year. This year’s head count also is 2% less than last fall’s.
“We have to look at what efficiencies can we find and look at. Do we need as many buildings operating that we currently have right now? I don’t know,” Ryan said. “We have to take a look at those numbers.”