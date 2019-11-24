ASBURY, Iowa — Eleanor Johnson wants to make Christmas in Asbury a little more merry.
The 8-year old wrote and mailed a letter to city officials this fall, asking them to consider starting a holiday tree-lighting festival.
Now, city leaders are working to bring her vision to life. They are planning a tree-lighting ceremony for next month that will incorporate elements of the ideas Eleanor had for the event.
“I hope that it is a success,” Eleanor said. “And I hope it works out and we can do it again next year.”
The Carver Elementary School third grader had been thinking about the possibility of a tree-lighting ceremony in her community for some time. She had seen other cities hold similar events and thought it would be cool to bring one to her hometown.
She decided to do something about it, and penned a letter outlining her vision for a festival that would bring the community together.
In the letter, she wrote that she thought it would be fun to have a choir singing Christmas carols, hot chocolate and a tree set up in Asbury Park.
“I think it would be best to do it a little bit before Christmas so that everyone could be a little bit more merry,” she wrote.
Ann Johnson, Eleanor’s mother, said she found the note when she came home that afternoon. Johnson said she asked Eleanor if she had written the letter for school, but ultimately determined that the 8-year-old wrote it on her own.
She helped her daughter mail the letter off to the city, and then they waited.
“I was hoping that regardless of what the city did, they would be kind and hear her voice and respond,” Johnson said.
The letter found its way to Kayla Morrison, parks and recreation director for the City of Asbury. While city staff in the past had considered starting a tree-lighting ceremony, Eleanor’s letter proved to be the final motivator.
“She really painted this nice picture of the community coming together in the holiday spirit, and she just did such a great job creating this idea of what it could look like,” Morrison said.
Morrison has been working to include Eleanor’s requests in plans for the tree-lighting ceremony.
Students in the Carver Elementary School choir will be leading Christmas carols, and visitors also will be able to warm up with some hot chocolate. Morrison has also asked Eleanor to help Santa light the tree on the night of the event.
City staff also purchased and planted a spruce tree in Asbury Park just for the event. The tree is about 10 feet tall now, but Morrison hopes that if the event continues, it will grow along with the community.
“We’re happy to plant trees, but we went out and picked a very Christmas tree-looking spruce tree to be able to host this,” Morrison said.
After anxiously awaiting the city’s response — and hearing hints that her request would become a reality — Eleanor received a letter from the city last week with all the details.
“I was happy, like really happy,” Eleanor said.
Ann Johnson said she is proud of her daughter and is appreciative of the effort the city is putting into the event.
“We’re grateful that it was even a possibility that they considered,” she said.
Eleanor said she is eager for the Dec. 6 tree-lighting ceremony to come and to see her community come together. She feels like her story shows that people can impact their communities, no matter their age.
“I kind of (feel) like a third grader can make a difference in the world, and not just adults,” she said.