Asbury tree lighting

The City of Asbury will hold a tree-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in Asbury Park. The event will include a visit from Santa and carols performed by the Carver Elementary School choir.

Attendees are encouraged to bring ornaments to hang on the tree. A Toys for Tots donation box also will be available for donations of new, unwrapped gifts for children who need them.