DARLINGTON, Wis. — Several municipalities in Lafayette County have banded together to voice their distaste for a recent countywide emergency services tax, which some officials claim was unlawful because the county does not currently provide services to many residents who paid the fee.
All 28 municipalities in the county were billed late last year to cover costs for Lafayette County EMS, which has provided services for the City of Darlington and several nearby townships since July 2021. Charges were applied to residents’ property taxes regardless of whether they lived within that coverage area.
“There’s a lot of emotion around this in the village,” said Benton Village President Scott Cruse. “People are upset because we won’t really get any benefits from this in terms of service.”
Benton officials recently joined officials from Blanchardville, Wiota and South Wayne in seeking redress from the state Department of Revenue, claiming in a petition for declaratory ruling that the county’s collection of the tax was unlawful because the EMS service is not truly countywide.
If successful, the move would result in money returned to property owners not covered by Lafayette County EMS. Cities and townships were charged at a rate of about $13.89 per person to cover the service’s $230,000 budget shortfall, although the summation of that cost was distributed among citizens based on property values.
County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sauer said the county sought legal and financial advice ahead of the decision to issue a countywide tax and that it was stated in Department of Revenue documents that countywide taxes could be levied in the interest of bolstering public safety.
The county service is a paid service that currently covers the city of Darlington and the towns of Darlington, Seymour, Willow Springs, Fayette and Lamont. If the Department of Revenue does not side with the county, the service would have to be funded using county reserves.
Sauer predicted that Lafayette County EMS will one day operate countywide if issues with recruitment at local volunteer departments persist, likening the recent tax to an investment like the one paid to schools by people without kids.
“When it gets to be completely countywide, there will have to be more ambulances in more places than just Darlington obviously,” he explained. “... If (a given municipality) needs services today, it would only take us three months to set it up. We did it from absolute zero in six months (in 2021), so we could duplicate that service very quickly.”
Until then, he said, the county board is working to change certain rules to make it easier to apply costs directly to municipalities who use the service until it becomes profitable, instead of applying countywide taxes.
Blanchardville Village President Nick Crooks argued the move undercut local volunteer ambulance services to fund what he considered to be mistakes and mismanagement on the county’s part.
While acknowledging issues with volunteer recruitment and retention, Crooks argued the county tax would make those issues even more difficult to solve at local departments as residents’ taxes get split between two providers.
“We’re already dancing on the floor, and if the county tries to cut in, we’re not going to be able to maintain that service,” Crooks said.
Blanchardville officials have led the charge on the Department of Revenue complaint and also have filed a notice of claim, the step that must be taken before a municipality can sue the county.
While Crooks said the village would like to avoid the cost of legal action if possible, he said the move could open up additional avenues for redress if necessary after the Department of Revenue’s decision.
Other municipal officials are withholding immediate action until the Department of Revenue chimes in on the matter, which Crooks estimated would occur in mid- to late February. Involvement with the DOR complaint does not tie municipalities to any potential civil suit.
Cuba City Mayor John Van De Wiel said he had not heard any citizen complaints on the matter, although Common Council members expressed discontent with the county’s move at a recent council meeting.
Shullsburg Mayor Verne Jackson spoke similarly of the issue, saying that while he disagreed with the tax, the city was waiting to see how things played out with Blanchardville’s complaint.
“We’re waiting to see what the (Department of Revenue) says,” he said. “If they give direction that it was legal or OK to do, we’ll see where it goes from there, but I’m not sure what legal standing we’d really have.”
