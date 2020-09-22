A vehicle was shot at during a drive-by shooting Monday in Dubuque.
Friday D. Gardner, 23, of 3227 Getty Terrace, was arrested at 6:38 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Locust Street on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm with property damage, being a felon in possession of a firearm and failure to have a valid driving license.
Court documents released this morning share details of the shooting that occurred at about 4:25 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 17th Street.
Responding officers found fragmented bullets and bullet holes in the area, and witnesses reported seeing a black car and a black sport utility vehicle speeding away from the scene after the shots were fired. Witnesses observed two men ducking near bushes behind the SUV when multiple shots were fired.
Police reviewed traffic camera footage that showed Gardner driving the black car east on 24th Street from Queen Street. At 4:18 p.m., his vehicle traveled past the SUV, which was stopped on Pinard Street at 24th Street.
The SUV was driven by Diangelo D. Washington, 21, of 724 Lincon Ave., with a 17-year-old passenger whose name has not been released.
Footage shows Friday Gardner’s vehicle stopping in the 2100 block of White Street at 4:18 p.m., and Joshua K. Gardner, 21, entering the passenger seat.
Traffic camera footage provides a minute-by-minute view of the incident on West 17th.
A minute later, the SUV travels west across Jackson Street on 17th. Gardner’s vehicle turns west onto 17th from Jackson at 4:20 p.m. and pulls three vehicles behind the SUV at the stoplight at Central Avenue.
The SUV travels west across West Locust Street on West 17th and parks along the south curb in the 400 block of West 17th at 4:21 p.m.
About 30 seconds later, Gardner’s vehicle travels west across West Locust on West 17th and stops in the middle of the street adjacent to the SUV. Joshua Gardner exits the passenger door for one second -- during which time the shooting occurred -- and quickly returns to the vehicle, which then speeds away west on 17th.
Moments later, the SUV turns around on 17th and travels from the area east on 17th.
Police found the SUV unoccupied in an alley east of the 2200 block of Jackson. The SUV had three bullet holes on the front passenger side of the vehicle.
Subsequent traffic camera footage showed Washington and his passenger being picked up by a vehicle that then drops off the pair in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard. A short time later, the pair were picked up by another vehicle. This vehicle was found unoccupied behind a residence in the 600 block of Jefferson Street.
Officers saw two males fitting the descriptions of Washington and his passenger leaving the front of the residence.
“They were told to stop, and a lengthy foot pursuit ensued,” documents state. “Eventually, both subjects were taken into custody” as additional officers arrived in the area.
Washington was arrested at 5:55 p.m. in the area of Hill Street and Caledonia Place on a charge of interference with official acts and a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Washington did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on June 3.
Friday Gardner’s vehicle was located unoccupied in the 700 block of Kirkwood Street. The rear driver-side tire was flat, and six .40-caliber shell casings were found between the hood and the windshield on the driver’s side, and one shell casing was located between the trunk lid and the rear windshield.
At 6:06 p.m., Friday Gardner was located in a different vehicle stopped in the 1200 block of Locust. This vehicle was seen on traffic camera footage driving to and from the 700 block of Kirkwood, where Gardner abandoned his original vehicle.