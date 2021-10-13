CASSVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin appeals court recently ruled that a Cassville company can’t sue its bank to recover the more than $1 million a company employee stole.
The District IV Court of Appeals opinion upholds Grant County Circuit Court Judge Robert VanDeHey’s decision that Rapid Die & Molding Co. can’t hold Royal Bankshares responsible for the theft perpetrated by RDM’s chief financial officer.
RDM makes loudspeaker components in Cassville.
Curtis Tarver, 56, formerly of Spring Grove, Minn., was responsible for handling all financial matters of RDM and a sister company, Hawley Products, of Paducah, Ky. He also had access to all of the companies’ bank and commercial credit accounts.
According to the federal investigation, Tarver embezzled funds from 2006 until January 2018 by using company credit cards and checks to transfer money from company bank accounts into his personal accounts. He also authorized the withdrawal of company funds via PayPal accounts to make personal purchases.
Tarver used the embezzled funds for home improvements, recreational vehicles, travel, dining, gifts and loans to others.
In total, Tarver embezzled more than $1 million from the companies, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin.
After pleading guilty to wire fraud, Tarver was sentenced in December 2019 to three years in prison and three years supervised release and ordered to pay $1 million in restitution.
Within a few months of Tarver going to prison, RDM filed suit against Royal Bankshares, doing business as Royal Bank, alleging the bank was negligent in monitoring RDM’s accounts and breached its duty to reasonably protect the funds it held for the company.
The lawsuit further alleged that certain account activity should have served as “red flags” and raised the bank’s suspicions about Tarver’s misconduct.
VanDeHey granted Royal Bank’s motion to dismiss the suit, agreeing that it didn’t allege facts to show that the bank had breached its contract with RDM. Also, the bank was protected from the negligence claim by the state’s Uniform Fiduciaries Act.
RDM appealed and argued that Royal Bank breached its agreement by honoring unauthorized electronic debits from the bank through PayPal that didn’t qualify as withdrawals under terms of the contract.
The Court of Appeals didn’t agree. Instead, it concluded that, under the agreement, Tarver had the authority to transfer funds and he, and not the bank, directed PayPal’s actions.
The appeals court also dismissed RDM’s claim that the bank was negligent by failing to adequately monitor the account for suspicious activity and notify the company. The court found that Tarver was a signatory to the company bank account, which allowed him to withdraw or transfer any part or all of the account balance at any time.
Jim Vogt, RDM’s general manger, declined to comment on the lawsuit.