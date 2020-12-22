PEOSTA, Iowa -- Authorities said one person was injured Sunday when she swerved for a deer and crashed into a utility pole.
Amanda M. Rea, 20, of Bernard, was taken by family to a hospital for treatment, according to a crash report obtained Tuesday.
The crash occurred at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday on Monastery Road in rural Peosta. The report states that Rea came upon a deer in the roadway near a private residence. She swerved to avoid the deer and entered a ditch.
"The vehicle went airborne over the driveway and struck a utility pole, shearing it off," the report states.